Weather in Bulgaria on March 20: Sunny Start with Strong Winds and Snow in Mountains

Weather in Bulgaria on March 21: Scattered Clouds and Mixed Precipitation
Today, weather forecasts indicate a varied picture across Bulgaria, with conditions ranging from sunny spells to snowfall in the mountains.
The day is expected to kick off with mostly sunny skies, particularly before noon, offering a brief respite from recent weather patterns. However, citizens should brace themselves for moderate to strong northwesterly winds sweeping across the region.
By afternoon, clouds will gather, but the skies will remain dry, bringing overcast conditions but no precipitation. Temperatures are forecasted to range from lows of minus 2°C to 3°C, with Sofia experiencing slightly milder conditions at around 1°C. Highs are expected to reach between 10°C to 15°C, with Sofia hovering around 11°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, residents can anticipate mostly sunny weather with a moderate northwesterly wind. Temperatures will range from lows of 9°C to 11°C, while the seawater temperature will be around 8°C.
In the mountainous regions, the weather will be more varied, with variable cloud cover and light snow expected in the central Balkans. Strong northwesterly winds will prevail, making for chilly conditions. Highs will be around 2°C at 1,200 meters altitude and minus 4°C at 2,000 meters.
Tomorrow we can expect scattered clouds, especially in the east, where rain showers might mix with snow in some spots
As night descends, expect an increase and thickening of clouds across Bulgaria, with light rainfall anticipated in certain areas of Western Bulgaria
