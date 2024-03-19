Is It Over? Bulgaria Teeters on Brink of New Elections After Missed Deadline

Politics | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 12:37
Bulgaria: Is It Over? Bulgaria Teeters on Brink of New Elections After Missed Deadline

As Mariya Gabriel accepted the mandate from President Rumen Radev on Monday, the clock started ticking for her to present a cabinet or return the mandate with or without the names of future ministers. Although the law allows for a week-long deadline, the "We Continue the Change" (WCC-DB) and GERB groups have decided to provide an answer within 24 hours.

Unofficial sources from BNT suggest that negotiations have stalled, indicating a growing possibility of Bulgaria heading towards new elections.

Today at noon, Mariya Gabriel was expected to either unveil a new cabinet or hand back the mandate to President Radev. Negotiations to form a government in the parliament have been led by GERB and WCC-DB.

The presidency's press office has highlighted President Radev's readiness to accept the prime ministerial candidate nominated by the largest parliamentary group in the 49th National Assembly. The president is poised to announce the outcome of the negotiations within the Constitution-mandated 7-day period.

An official meeting is expected later today, potentially around 3 p.m., to disclose the status of negotiations and whether Mariya Gabriel will submit a full list of ministerial appointments or return an empty folder to President Radev.

Negotiations between the two formations extended into the late hours of last night, with hopes for renewed talks this morning. However, neither group has disclosed whether they have reached consensus on key issues dividing the coalitions.

The opposition, represented by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), "There Is Such a People" (TISP), and "Vazrazhdane" (Revival), continues to advocate for early elections.

