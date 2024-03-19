European Parliament Advances Electronic Driving Licenses Legislation

The European Parliament has taken a significant step forward in reshaping driving regulations across the EU by adopting new rules at their first reading. These changes aim to modernize the driving experience and enhance safety standards for motorists throughout Europe. One notable adjustment is the introduction of a probationary period for young drivers during their first two years on the road. Additionally, individuals seeking to operate trucks will now be permitted to do so upon reaching the age of 18. Another key aspect of the legislation involves the transition of driver's licenses into a digital format.

On Nova TV, Georgi Burzakov, a driving instructor, shared insights on the implications of these changes, noting that some regulations are already being implemented in Bulgaria. For instance, Bulgarian youth can begin driving lessons at the age of 17, reflecting a similar approach to the proposed probationary period for new drivers.

However, Burzakov raised concerns about the readiness of the system to embrace digitized learning materials, particularly if traditional textbooks are replaced with electronic versions. He questioned whether the infrastructure and resources are in place to support this transition effectively.

Moreover, Burzakov expressed skepticism regarding the potential impact of the new regulations on the quality of driver training. He questioned how young drivers could accurately self-assess their abilities behind the wheel, emphasizing the importance of comprehensive instruction and evaluation.

As the legislation progresses through the EU's legislative process, stakeholders will continue to monitor its implementation and potential effects on driving education and road safety standards across member states.