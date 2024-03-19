Holy Synod Elects Interim Leader Following Patriarch Neophyte's Death

Mariya Gabriel Demands Apology Amid Political Turmoil in Bulgaria
The Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church convened on Tuesday to address the vacancy left by the passing of Patriarch Neophyte, who served as the spiritual leader of Bulgaria and Metropolitan of Sofia. According to reports from the Bulgarian National Radio, the Synod's primary agenda was the election of a temporary head to oversee the Church's affairs during this transition period.
The chosen interim leader will assume the responsibility of organizing the election process for a new Patriarch, as per the Church's protocol, which stipulates that a new Patriarch must be elected within four months following the passing of the previous one.
Metropolitan Nikolay of Plovdiv, in a statement released on Monday evening, made it clear that he will not be putting himself forward as a candidate in the election for the interim leadership position.
The Holy Synod unanimously elected Metropolitan Grigoriy of Vratsa as its interim leader. Metropolitan Grigoriy will also lead the Sofia diocese until the election of a new patriarch, who by right will also be the Metropolitan of Sofia.
The news was announced by the spokesman of the Holy Synod - Metropolitan Cyprian of Stara Zagora. He also commented on the decision of Metropolitan Nikolay of Plovdiv not to be placed among the candidates for the new head of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church. "Nikolay's decision is final", Metropolitan Cyprian said.
