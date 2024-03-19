European Left Leader Criticizes Austria's Stance on Bulgaria's Schengen Bid

Walter Baier, the leading candidate of the European Left for the upcoming European elections, has expressed his dismay over Austria's stance on Bulgaria and Romania's entry into the Schengen zone. Describing the Austrian government's position as "shameful, unfair, and ineffective," Baier's remarks reflect broader discontent within the European Left regarding the issue.

In an interview with 23 European news agencies participating in the "European Newsroom" program, Baier emphasized his condemnation of Austria's continued opposition to the full integration of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen Area. Despite Austria's recent decision to ease controls on air and water borders, it maintains restrictions on land borders, impeding the two Balkan nations' complete accession.

The European Left, predominantly composed of communist parties across Europe, views the Austrian government's stance as contradictory to the principles of solidarity and cooperation within the European Union. Baier's criticism extends beyond Schengen, addressing broader issues such as the EU's New Pact on Migration and Asylum, which he contends undermines asylum rights and subjects migrants to prolonged detention in camps outside the EU's borders.

Looking ahead to the European Parliament elections in June, Baier outlined the key priorities of the European Left's election campaign. Emphasizing social, economic, and environmental concerns, Baier highlighted the party's commitment to feminist ideals, advocating for gender equality and robust legislation to combat violence against women while ensuring access to reproductive rights.

Additionally, Baier emphasized the European Left's call for greater parliamentary oversight over the European Commission. Rejecting support for Ursula von der Leyen's potential reelection as Commission President, Baier underscored the party's stance on democratizing the EU's institutional framework.