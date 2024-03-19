European Left Leader Criticizes Austria's Stance on Bulgaria's Schengen Bid

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 10:06
Bulgaria: European Left Leader Criticizes Austria's Stance on Bulgaria's Schengen Bid

Walter Baier, the leading candidate of the European Left for the upcoming European elections, has expressed his dismay over Austria's stance on Bulgaria and Romania's entry into the Schengen zone. Describing the Austrian government's position as "shameful, unfair, and ineffective," Baier's remarks reflect broader discontent within the European Left regarding the issue.

In an interview with 23 European news agencies participating in the "European Newsroom" program, Baier emphasized his condemnation of Austria's continued opposition to the full integration of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen Area. Despite Austria's recent decision to ease controls on air and water borders, it maintains restrictions on land borders, impeding the two Balkan nations' complete accession.

The European Left, predominantly composed of communist parties across Europe, views the Austrian government's stance as contradictory to the principles of solidarity and cooperation within the European Union. Baier's criticism extends beyond Schengen, addressing broader issues such as the EU's New Pact on Migration and Asylum, which he contends undermines asylum rights and subjects migrants to prolonged detention in camps outside the EU's borders.

Looking ahead to the European Parliament elections in June, Baier outlined the key priorities of the European Left's election campaign. Emphasizing social, economic, and environmental concerns, Baier highlighted the party's commitment to feminist ideals, advocating for gender equality and robust legislation to combat violence against women while ensuring access to reproductive rights.

Additionally, Baier emphasized the European Left's call for greater parliamentary oversight over the European Commission. Rejecting support for Ursula von der Leyen's potential reelection as Commission President, Baier underscored the party's stance on democratizing the EU's institutional framework.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European, left, Austria, Schengen, Baier

Related Articles:

European Parliament to Vote on Resolution for Full Schengen Membership for Bulgaria and Romania

The European Parliament's Petitions Committee is set to vote on a resolution advocating for the full acceptance of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen Area

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 12:30

Belgium Pushes for Full Schengen Integration of Bulgaria and Romania

The Belgian Presidency of the EU is spearheading efforts to fully integrate Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 08:23

Bulgaria Fully Prepared for Air Schengen Procedures, Says Minister Gvozdeikov

Resigned Minister of Transport, Georgi Gvozdeikov, announced that Bulgaria is fully prepared to carry out air Schengen procedures,

Politics | March 18, 2024, Monday // 13:31

Clarity on Schengen Land Membership for Bulgaria, Romania Expected Post-EU Elections

Anticipation mounts as Vice-President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, hints at an imminent decision regarding Bulgaria and Romania's potential accession to the Schengen Area via land routes

World » EU | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 13:35

EU Commission to Propose Bosnia and Herzegovina Membership Talks

The European Commission will recommend the commencement of membership negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, signaling a significant milestone in the country's journey toward EU integration

World » EU | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 12:10

Bulgaria's European Election Prospects: Five Parties Set for MEPs Amid Low Turnout

As the European elections loom, recent polling data suggests that five Bulgarian parties are poised to secure representation in the European Parliament

World » EU | March 8, 2024, Friday // 10:43
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

European Wage Growth Slows at End of 2023: Bulgaria Outpaces EU Average

Data released by Eurostat reveals a notable deceleration in wage growth across the European Union (EU) and the eurozone during the final quarter of 2023

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 18:01

Bulgaria and 13 EU Nations Rally for Increased Defense Financing from European Investment Bank

Amid growing concerns over security threats posed by Russian aggression, Bulgaria and a coalition of 13 other European Union countries have urged the European Investment Bank (EIB) to bolster defense financing

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 14:12

European Parliament to Vote on Resolution for Full Schengen Membership for Bulgaria and Romania

The European Parliament's Petitions Committee is set to vote on a resolution advocating for the full acceptance of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen Area

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 12:30

EU Considers Rolling Back Tariffs on Ukrainian Grain Imports

Amidst growing pressure from farmers and member states, the European Union is poised to reverse tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 08:28

Belgium Pushes for Full Schengen Integration of Bulgaria and Romania

The Belgian Presidency of the EU is spearheading efforts to fully integrate Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 08:23

In the Eurozone: Annual Inflation Slips to 2.6%

In February 2024, the euro area witnessed a decline in its annual inflation rate, dropping to 2.6% from January's 2.8%

World » EU | March 18, 2024, Monday // 16:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria