Gaza Hospital Raid: Israeli Military Claims Killing Senior Hamas Operative
The Israeli military conducted a large-scale operation at the Al-Shifa hospital complex in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of dozens of Palestinian fighters and the arrest of over 200 individuals, according to reports from AFP. The operation forced hundreds of civilians to flee the area. Among the casualties was Marwan Issa, the deputy head of Hamas' military wing, marking the highest-ranking Hamas official killed by the Israeli army in Gaza since the conflict began nearly six months ago.
Israeli army spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated that more than 20 terrorists were eliminated within the hospital complex and another 20 in the surrounding area. Additionally, over 200 suspected terrorists were detained. The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza reported "dozens killed and wounded," mostly civilians, but did not provide specific figures.
The incident sparked condemnation and concerns over civilian casualties. Washington confirmed the death of Marwan Issa in the operation. The Israeli military's actions have reignited tensions in the region and raised questions about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The incident adds to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and underscores the challenges in finding a peaceful resolution.
