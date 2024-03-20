IMF Concludes Regular Mission in Bulgaria, Recommends Restoring VAT to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Mariya Gabriel's Proposed Cabinet Sparks Controversy: WCC-DB Disagrees with Composition
President Rumen Radev has officially endorsed the recommendation for the 49th National Assembly to elect GERB's candidate as Prime Minister
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has wrapped up its regular mission in Bulgaria, led by Jean-Francois Dauphin, following consultations with Bulgarian authorities on macroeconomic indicators and financial policies.
Throughout the mission, IMF experts engaged in discussions with government representatives and officials from the Bulgarian National Bank to assess the country's economic landscape and policy implementation.
Among the recommendations made to Bulgaria was the restoration of Value-Added Tax (VAT) rates across all sectors to pre-pandemic levels. However, the Bulgarian finance minister refuted claims of potential tax increases, signaling a divergence in policy approaches.
The outcomes of the IMF's review of Bulgaria's economy are anticipated to be unveiled today, shedding light on the country's economic performance and potential areas for improvement.
Jean-Francois Dauphin, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission in Bulgaria, has expressed confidence that Bulgaria's accession to the Eurozone by 2025 is a realistic goal
Bulgaria is on track to meet the inflation benchmark required for Eurozone membership by September
Bulgaria emerges as a surprising leader in the realm of gold ownership, securing its position among the top three countries in Europe per capita
Consumers may have noticed a slight uptick in fuel prices over the past month, with gasoline and diesel seeing modest increases in Bulgaria
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has surged to a new record high, surpassing $70,000 for the first time and reaching a peak of around $71,300,
The National Statistical Institute (NSI) has released preliminary data revealing that Bulgaria's gross domestic product (GDP) experienced a modest growth of 1.8% in real terms in 2023
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion