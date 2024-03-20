IMF Concludes Regular Mission in Bulgaria, Recommends Restoring VAT to Pre-Pandemic Levels

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has wrapped up its regular mission in Bulgaria, led by Jean-Francois Dauphin, following consultations with Bulgarian authorities on macroeconomic indicators and financial policies.

Throughout the mission, IMF experts engaged in discussions with government representatives and officials from the Bulgarian National Bank to assess the country's economic landscape and policy implementation.

Among the recommendations made to Bulgaria was the restoration of Value-Added Tax (VAT) rates across all sectors to pre-pandemic levels. However, the Bulgarian finance minister refuted claims of potential tax increases, signaling a divergence in policy approaches.

The outcomes of the IMF's review of Bulgaria's economy are anticipated to be unveiled today, shedding light on the country's economic performance and potential areas for improvement.