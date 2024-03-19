Moldova to Expel Russian Embassy Staff Over Election Polling in Transnistrian Region
Moldova has announced plans to expel a staff member from the Russian embassy following allegations of election interference in the breakaway Transnistrian region,
Turkish President Recep Erdogan has joined a chorus of world leaders in congratulating Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in Russia's presidential election.
In a recent telephone conversation between Erdogan and Putin, the Turkish leader expressed confidence in the positive trajectory of Turkish-Russian relations and reiterated his commitment to facilitating dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, according to Erdogan's office.
Erdogan's gesture follows similar congratulations from leaders of China, India, North Korea, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba, among others.
However, Western leaders have criticized the election, which saw Putin garner a record 87 percent of the vote, as "illegitimate and unfair." Ukraine has dismissed the vote as a "simulation," and Western powers have raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.
The Bulgarian government has aligned itself with the European Union's stance, refusing to recognize the election results in the illegally occupied territories of Ukraine. The EU has also condemned the broader electoral process, citing systematic pressure on opposition figures, civil society organizations, and critical voices within Russia.
