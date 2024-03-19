Belgium Pushes for Full Schengen Integration of Bulgaria and Romania

The Belgian Presidency of the EU is spearheading efforts to fully integrate Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area. A draft resolution, expected to be voted on today in the European Parliament's Committee on Petitions, underscores the urgency of addressing the border issues between the two countries and the rest of the Schengen zone.

The resolution comes amidst mounting concerns over the handling of heavy goods vehicles at border crossing points within the free movement area. While Bulgaria and Romania were granted partial access to Schengen via air and sea routes starting March 31, the resolution stresses that this does not address the core issue of land border checks, which impede the smooth flow of traffic.

Citing the European Commission's repeated affirmations since 2011 that both countries have met all technical criteria for Schengen accession, the petition urges swift action to address the ongoing border control challenges. It argues that the continuation of internal border checks not only undermines the principles of the Common Market but also jeopardizes the financial interests of all member states.

Furthermore, the resolution calls on the European Commission to propose binding legal measures aimed at establishing European standards for processing border crossings within one minute on average. This move is seen as crucial in streamlining border procedures and ensuring seamless movement within the Schengen area.

If adopted, the resolution could mark a significant milestone in Bulgaria and Romania's journey towards full integration into the Schengen zone, signaling a new era of border cooperation and mobility within the European Union.