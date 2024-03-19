Belgium Pushes for Full Schengen Integration of Bulgaria and Romania

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 08:23
Bulgaria: Belgium Pushes for Full Schengen Integration of Bulgaria and Romania @novinite.com

The Belgian Presidency of the EU is spearheading efforts to fully integrate Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area. A draft resolution, expected to be voted on today in the European Parliament's Committee on Petitions, underscores the urgency of addressing the border issues between the two countries and the rest of the Schengen zone.

The resolution comes amidst mounting concerns over the handling of heavy goods vehicles at border crossing points within the free movement area. While Bulgaria and Romania were granted partial access to Schengen via air and sea routes starting March 31, the resolution stresses that this does not address the core issue of land border checks, which impede the smooth flow of traffic.

Citing the European Commission's repeated affirmations since 2011 that both countries have met all technical criteria for Schengen accession, the petition urges swift action to address the ongoing border control challenges. It argues that the continuation of internal border checks not only undermines the principles of the Common Market but also jeopardizes the financial interests of all member states.

Furthermore, the resolution calls on the European Commission to propose binding legal measures aimed at establishing European standards for processing border crossings within one minute on average. This move is seen as crucial in streamlining border procedures and ensuring seamless movement within the Schengen area.

If adopted, the resolution could mark a significant milestone in Bulgaria and Romania's journey towards full integration into the Schengen zone, signaling a new era of border cooperation and mobility within the European Union.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Belgium, Schengen, Bulgaria, Romania

Related Articles:

Mariya Gabriel's Proposed Cabinet Sparks Controversy: WCC-DB Disagrees with Composition

|

Weather in Bulgaria on March 20: Sunny Start with Strong Winds and Snow in Mountains

|

European Wage Growth Slows at End of 2023: Bulgaria Outpaces EU Average

|

WCC-DB Disagrees with Proposed Cabinet Composition by Mariya Gabriel

|

IMF Forecasts Realistic Timeline for Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry in 2025

|

Bulgaria and 13 EU Nations Rally for Increased Defense Financing from European Investment Bank

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

European Wage Growth Slows at End of 2023: Bulgaria Outpaces EU Average

Data released by Eurostat reveals a notable deceleration in wage growth across the European Union (EU) and the eurozone during the final quarter of 2023

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 18:01

Bulgaria and 13 EU Nations Rally for Increased Defense Financing from European Investment Bank

Amid growing concerns over security threats posed by Russian aggression, Bulgaria and a coalition of 13 other European Union countries have urged the European Investment Bank (EIB) to bolster defense financing

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 14:12

European Parliament to Vote on Resolution for Full Schengen Membership for Bulgaria and Romania

The European Parliament's Petitions Committee is set to vote on a resolution advocating for the full acceptance of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen Area

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 12:30

European Left Leader Criticizes Austria's Stance on Bulgaria's Schengen Bid

Walter Baier, the leading candidate of the European Left for the upcoming European elections, has expressed his dismay over Austria's stance on Bulgaria and Romania's entry into the Schengen zone

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 10:06

EU Considers Rolling Back Tariffs on Ukrainian Grain Imports

Amidst growing pressure from farmers and member states, the European Union is poised to reverse tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 08:28

In the Eurozone: Annual Inflation Slips to 2.6%

In February 2024, the euro area witnessed a decline in its annual inflation rate, dropping to 2.6% from January's 2.8%

World » EU | March 18, 2024, Monday // 16:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria