Bulgaria's Nurgul Salimova Secures Draw in Reykjavik Tournament

Bulgarian Duo Advances to Badminton Semifinals in Reykjavik
Mihaela Chepisheva and Tsvetina Popivanova, the top-ranked Bulgarian women's doubles team, secured a spot in the semifinals of the international badminton tournament in Reykjavik
In the ongoing chess tournament in Reykjavik, Women's Grandmaster Nurgül Salimova showcased her resilience, securing a draw with the black pieces in the fifth round of the competition today.
Salimova, one of the scarce female participants in the tournament, secured a draw against the home team's representative, Bragi Halldorsson. However, yesterday, she ended with a draw and experienced a defeat.
For the Bulgarian her participation in Reykjavik serves as a crucial preparation for the forthcoming Challengers Tournament scheduled to commence on April 4th in Toronto, Canada. In an opening encounter, Salimova is slated to face off against Ukrainian competitor Ana Muzychuk, wielding the black pieces.
Salimova's qualification for the esteemed Challengers Tournament is a testament to her skill and determination, having clinched the second spot in the World Cup held in Baku last year.
Grigor Dimitrov sailed through to the round of 16 at the Indian Wells Masters tournament after defeating Adrian Mannarino in straight sets
