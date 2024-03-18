In the Eurozone: Annual Inflation Slips to 2.6%

Bulgaria Anticipates Meeting Eurozone Inflation Criteria by September
Bulgaria is on track to meet the inflation benchmark required for Eurozone membership by September
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
In February 2024, the euro area witnessed a decline in its annual inflation rate, dropping to 2.6% from January's 2.8%. This shift marks a substantial decrease compared to the previous year's rate, which stood at a notable 8.5%. Similarly, the European Union's annual inflation rate for February 2024 was reported at 2.8%, down from January's 3.1% and significantly lower than the 9.9% recorded a year earlier. These statistics were recently published by Eurostat.
According to the latest data, the countries with the lowest annual inflation rates included Latvia and Denmark, both at a mere 0.6%, alongside Italy, which reported 0.8%. Conversely, Romania, Croatia, and Estonia topped the list with the highest annual inflation rates, registering 7.1%, 4.8%, and 4.4%, respectively. A comparative analysis with January reveals that annual inflation rates decreased in twenty Member States, remained stable in five, and increased in two.
Breaking down the contributing factors to the annual inflation rate within the euro area for February, services emerged as the primary driver, contributing +1.73 percentage points (pp). Following closely were food, alcohol, and tobacco, adding +0.79 pp to the inflation rate, while non-energy industrial goods contributed +0.42 pp. Interestingly, the energy sector exhibited a negative impact, deducting -0.36 pp from the overall inflation rate.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
According to Eurostat's latest publication, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the euro area witnessed a job vacancy rate of 2.7%, marking a decline from 2.9% in the preceding quarter and 3.1% in the same period of 2022
The most recent data from Eurostat, released on Thursday, indicates that in 2022, life expectancy at birth within the European Union is on an upward trajectory compared to the years preceding the pandemic
In a move underscoring its commitment to upholding European Union regulations, the European Commission has intensified its scrutiny of Bulgaria, pressing the nation on various fronts ranging from counterterrorism measures to environmental protectionр BTA
Anticipation mounts as Vice-President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, hints at an imminent decision regarding Bulgaria and Romania's potential accession to the Schengen Area via land routes
A recent study conducted by the "Alfa Research" agency unveils insights into Bulgarian sentiments regarding European Union (EU) membership and its policies
In a bid to bolster enforcement of European Union (EU) sanctions against third countries, the European Parliament has approved stringent measures, making the circumvention and violation of these sanctions a criminal offense punishable by a minimum prison
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion