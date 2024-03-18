Former Bulgarian Vice President Angel Marin Passes Away at 82

Bulgaria: Former Bulgarian Vice President Angel Marin Passes Away at 82

Angel Marin, who served as vice president of Bulgaria from 2002 to 2012, passed away today at the age of 82, according to an announcement made by his son, Simeon Marin. The late vice president's funeral will be held in his hometown of Batak.

Angel Ivanov Marin was not only a distinguished Bulgarian officer but also a prominent politician who held the position of vice president during the two mandates of President Georgi Parvanov.

In recognition of his significant contributions to Bulgaria, Marin was awarded the prestigious "Stara Planina" order in 2012. However, he made headlines when he chose to return the order and decree, citing his disagreement with the proposal signed by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. Marin expressed his stance by stating, "I would accept them when another prime minister worthy of it made a proposal to award me." Borissov had voiced his objection to the award, claiming that Marin had pardoned numerous criminals during his tenure.

Despite the controversy surrounding the award, Marin's legacy is marked by his dedication to the Bulgarian Army, where he made substantial contributions to the assembly and development of the Ground Forces. Additionally, his work as vice president was acknowledged for fostering connections with Bulgarians residing outside the country's borders.

