GERB Extends Negotiation Deadline with WCC-DB; Final Decision Tomorrow

The negotiations between GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) have been extended until tomorrow at 12:00 noon, as announced by GERB.

The GERB negotiation team, led by Mariya Gabriel, has agreed to the proposal by WCC-DB coalition for an additional 24 hours of negotiations. GERB has explicitly stated that the discussions with WCC-DB will conclude by 12:00 tomorrow, March 19, 2024. Mariya Gabriel, GERB's candidate for Prime Minister, is scheduled to present the final decision to President Rumen Radev.

Earlier today, Mariya Gabriel accepted the mandate to form a government from President Rumen Radev. Accompanied by the GERB negotiating team, as well as WCC-DB co-chairman Kiril Petkov and resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, Gabriel's acceptance marked a pivotal moment in Bulgaria's current political process.

Following the mandate acceptance, it was revealed that WCC-DB had requested additional time for negotiations, a request that GERB has agreed to.