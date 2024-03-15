Spanish newspaper El Pais has reported that NATO servicemen are already stationed in Ukraine, overseeing weapon deliveries, conducting intelligence operations, and providing training to the Ukrainian military.

French President Emmanuel Macron's recent remarks regarding the potential deployment of Western troops to Ukraine have sparked debate on the subject and indirectly confirmed the presence of NATO personnel in the country. While Macron did not explicitly mention combat operations, his comments implied that NATO troops are indeed on Ukrainian soil.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski declined to disclose specific details about the NATO troops but confirmed their presence. He emphasized that Russia's aggression against Ukraine demonstrates its inability to coexist peacefully with Western values.

Czech President Petr Pavel elaborated on the longstanding presence of NATO soldiers in Ukraine, primarily as military instructors rather than combat units. He highlighted a NATO training mission that included personnel from over 15 countries and numbered around 1,000 individuals following Russia's annexation of Crimea and occupation of parts of Donbas.