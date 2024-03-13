Weather In Bulgaria For 19 March: Colder and Lower Temperatures

As night descends, expect an increase and thickening of clouds across Bulgaria, with light rainfall anticipated in certain areas of Western Bulgaria. A gentle north-westerly wind will prevail in the west, while eastern regions will experience a mild north-easterly breeze. Minimum temperatures are forecasted to range from 3°C to 8°C, with Sofia hovering around 5°C.

Tomorrow, a cold atmospheric front is set to traverse the country, heralding cloudy skies and rain showers, primarily affecting southern Bulgaria and the northeastern territories. Winds will shift to a moderate north-westerly direction in the east and a north-easterly direction in the west, ushering in cold air. Daytime temperatures will witness a decline, with maximum temperatures expected to range between 8°C and 13°C, with Sofia hovering around 8°C. By evening, cloud cover will gradually disperse from the northwest.

In the mountainous regions, cloudy conditions will prevail with snowfall anticipated, accompanied by rain below the 1000-meter mark. Winds will be moderate, occasionally strengthening from the west-northwest. Temperatures at 1200 meters altitude are expected to reach approximately 3°C, dropping to about -2°C at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, mostly cloudy skies will dominate, with rain showers expected in numerous areas. A moderate northeasterly wind will sweep across the coastline, while maximum temperatures will range from 8°C to 10°C. Sea temperatures will hover between 8°C and 9°C, with sea swell being 2-3 points on the Beaufort scale.