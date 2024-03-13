Weather In Bulgaria For 19 March: Colder and Lower Temperatures

Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy with Rain Showers
Most regions across the country are set to experience a cloudy day with intermittent rain showers, particularly targeting areas like the Fore-Balkan, Upper Thracian Plain, and East Bulgaria
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
As night descends, expect an increase and thickening of clouds across Bulgaria, with light rainfall anticipated in certain areas of Western Bulgaria. A gentle north-westerly wind will prevail in the west, while eastern regions will experience a mild north-easterly breeze. Minimum temperatures are forecasted to range from 3°C to 8°C, with Sofia hovering around 5°C.
Tomorrow, a cold atmospheric front is set to traverse the country, heralding cloudy skies and rain showers, primarily affecting southern Bulgaria and the northeastern territories. Winds will shift to a moderate north-westerly direction in the east and a north-easterly direction in the west, ushering in cold air. Daytime temperatures will witness a decline, with maximum temperatures expected to range between 8°C and 13°C, with Sofia hovering around 8°C. By evening, cloud cover will gradually disperse from the northwest.
In the mountainous regions, cloudy conditions will prevail with snowfall anticipated, accompanied by rain below the 1000-meter mark. Winds will be moderate, occasionally strengthening from the west-northwest. Temperatures at 1200 meters altitude are expected to reach approximately 3°C, dropping to about -2°C at 2000 meters.
Along the Black Sea coast, mostly cloudy skies will dominate, with rain showers expected in numerous areas. A moderate northeasterly wind will sweep across the coastline, while maximum temperatures will range from 8°C to 10°C. Sea temperatures will hover between 8°C and 9°C, with sea swell being 2-3 points on the Beaufort scale.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Today, Bulgaria can expect a varied weather outlook with a blend of clouds and occasional sunshine
March 16 promises a predominantly sunny day with some clouds looming over mountainous regions and the eastern parts
Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will be enveloped in clouds, offering little respite from the persistent overcast conditions
Most regions across the country are set to experience a cloudy day with intermittent rain showers, particularly targeting areas like the Fore-Balkan, Upper Thracian Plain, and East Bulgaria
Tomorrow, anticipate cloudy conditions with rain showers prevailing throughout Bulgaria
Anticipated is overcast weather coupled with rainfall, indicating an impending drop in temperatures
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion