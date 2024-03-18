Bulgaria Denounces Russian Presidential Elections in Occupied Ukrainian Territories
Bulgaria has taken a firm stance against the recent Russian presidential elections held in the illegally occupied territories of Ukraine
Resigned Minister of Transport, Georgi Gvozdeikov, announced that Bulgaria is fully prepared to carry out air Schengen procedures, following a final inspection conducted by the European Commission at Sofia Airport last week.
Speaking at a media briefing, Gvozdeikov affirmed Bulgaria's readiness to implement the necessary protocols for entry into the Schengen area by air. He personally inspected Sofia Airport earlier in the day and expressed confidence in the airport's readiness to handle Schengen-bound flights.
Gvozdeikov stated that all processes at the airport have been meticulously reviewed and are in compliance with Schengen standards. He added that preparations are underway to welcome or dispatch the first passenger to the Schengen area on March 31.
Responding to inquiries about his potential continuation as Minister of Transport and Electronic Communications, Gvozdeikov clarified that there is no official information regarding his future role. He emphasized that the composition of the Council of Ministers is determined by the National Assembly.
