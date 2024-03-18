Denkov Rejects GERB's Proposed Council of Ministers Composition, Negotiations Ongoing

Politics | March 18, 2024, Monday // 13:25
Bulgaria: Denkov Rejects GERB's Proposed Council of Ministers Composition, Negotiations Ongoing

Negotiations between GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) hit a snag as the proposed draft composition of the Council of Ministers by GERB was deemed unacceptable by WCC-DB. Resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov made this announcement upon leaving the presidency, where President Rumen Radev handed the first mandate to form a government to GERB.

Denkov expressed dissatisfaction with the presented draft composition, stating that it was unacceptable to WCC-DB. He emphasized the importance of a clear and specific agreement package, which includes both the text and the composition of the Council of Ministers. Denkov clarified that while negotiations were ongoing, the composition of the Council of Ministers needed further discussion.

Meanwhile, GERB officially nominated Mariya Gabriel as a candidate for prime minister before the president. However, Denkov highlighted that negotiations were still in progress and that they required additional time.

Sources confirmed that the GERB executive committee had decided to sign an agreement with WCC-DB shortly before noon. However, the signing is contingent upon the acceptance of Annex 1, which outlines the composition of the proposed "Gabriel" cabinet.

Former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov is expected to assume the role of Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs in the proposed cabinet.

Tags: GERB, WCC-DB, negotiations, Council of Ministers

