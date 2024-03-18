EU Rejects Illegitimate Russian Elections in Occupied Ukraine

Bulgaria Denounces Russian Presidential Elections in Occupied Ukrainian Territories
Bulgaria has taken a firm stance against the recent Russian presidential elections held in the illegally occupied territories of Ukraine
In a resolute stance against the recent Russian presidential elections held in the occupied Ukrainian regions, the European Union has officially declared its non-recognition of the process. Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, issued a statement on behalf of the Community countries outlining their strong condemnation and concerns.
The EU's position reflects deep-seated apprehensions regarding the elections' legitimacy, particularly within the context of the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Borrell highlighted the restrictive environment surrounding the elections, exacerbated by domestic repression targeting opposition figures, civil society organizations, and independent media. The recent demise of prominent opposition leader Alexei Navalny further underscored the escalating pressure within Russia, casting doubt on the electoral process's integrity.
Moreover, the EU expressed dismay over the Russian authorities' decision to exclude representatives from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) from observing the elections. This move contravenes Russia's commitments to the OSCE and denies Russian voters an impartial assessment of the electoral proceedings.
A significant point of contention lies in the EU's categorical rejection of the "elections" held in the Ukrainian regions temporarily occupied by Russia, including Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. These "elections" are deemed illegal under international law and represent a blatant violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The EU reaffirmed its steadfast support for Ukraine's independence and called for the immediate cessation of hostilities, urging Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.
