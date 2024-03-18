Radev Hands Mandate to GERB; WCC-DB Also Present

Politics | March 18, 2024, Monday // 12:31
Bulgaria: Radev Hands Mandate to GERB; WCC-DB Also Present

President Rumen Radev has officially handed the mandate to form a government to the GERB party. The ceremony at the presidency saw the presence of key negotiators from both GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), including resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and WCC-DB co-chairman Kiril Petkov.

GERB wasted no time in nominating Mariya Gabriel as their candidate for prime minister, emphasizing her esteemed reputation and authority both domestically and across Europe. Temenuzka Petkova, GERB's deputy chairman, hailed Gabriel's candidacy as one that befits Bulgaria's need for stability grounded in clear principles and shared responsibility.

Upon receiving the mandate, Gabriel expressed a sense of responsibility and urged for further discussions, requesting additional information before proceeding. Meanwhile, President Radev reminded GERB of the seven-day deadline to return the mandate, prompting Gabriel to seek further clarification behind closed doors.

Amidst the negotiations, sources confirmed that GERB's executive commission has decided to sign an agreement with WCC-DB, contingent upon the inclusion of Annex 1 detailing the composition of the proposed "Gabriel" cabinet. Notably, former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov is slated to assume the role of Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs.

The urgency of reaching an agreement was underscored by a recent briefing from GERB's negotiating team, indicating their insistence on managerial equality and the possibility of returning the mandate if consensus remains elusive by noon.

In response to these developments, WCC-DB emphasized the need to persevere in negotiations despite the looming deadline, highlighting the unprecedented political crisis gripping the nation.

