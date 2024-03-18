Massive NATO Base Construction Begins in Romania

Author: Diana Kavardzhikova | March 18, 2024, Monday // 12:18
Bulgaria: Massive NATO Base Construction Begins in Romania Pixabay

Construction has commenced on what is poised to become Europe's largest NATO base in Romania, with a reported construction cost of €2.5 billion, as highlighted by Euronews. The development project aims to expand the existing Romanian Air Force 57th Air Base Mihail Kogălniceanu. Spanning an extensive area of 2,800 hectares and boasting a total perimeter stretching 30 kilometers, the base's expansion marks a significant undertaking in bolstering regional defense capabilities.

Situated in the county of Constanta, the mega-facility is poised to sprawl across nearly three thousand hectares, resembling a small city in scale and infrastructure. The ambitious project aims to provide comprehensive amenities, catering to the needs of up to 10,000 NATO soldiers and their families permanently.

From essential military infrastructure such as runways and hangars for military aircraft to civilian facilities including schools, kindergartens, shops, and even a hospital, the base is designed to be self-sustaining and equipped to meet diverse operational requirements.

Euronews reported that the government allocated 2.5 billion euros for this project, which will transform the base in Constanta County into NATO's most important facility in Europe.

Earlier initiatives by Romania, including the recent approval for the operational deployment of NATO forces on its territory for 2024, underscore the nation's proactive stance towards enhancing regional security. President Klaus Iohannis formally notified the Parliament of this decision, emphasizing the importance of swift and decisive action in the face of potential security threats.

The measure grants NATO the authority to swiftly deploy joint operational forces on Romanian soil in response to emergent crises that pose a significant risk to the nation's security, independence, and sovereignty. This proactive approach aims to facilitate rapid crisis resolution and prevent further escalation, reaffirming Romania's commitment to safeguarding regional stability.

