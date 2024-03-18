Unconfirmed: Agreement Reached for Cabinet Formation Between GERB and WCC-DB

Politics | March 18, 2024, Monday // 12:04
Bulgaria: Unconfirmed: Agreement Reached for Cabinet Formation Between GERB and WCC-DB

In a significant development this morning, insider sources revealed that negotiators from the GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) parties have unofficially reached an agreement on forming a cabinet within the 49th National Assembly, according to reports from BNR.

The reported agreement sets the stage for GERB representatives to receive a cabinet mandate from President Rumen Radev at 12:00 p.m., pending official confirmation.

Sources indicate that GERB has consented to endorse the proposed agreement, with WCC-DB agreeing to incorporate GERB ministers into the forthcoming cabinet.

This breakthrough follows a tense series of briefings last night, during which GERB issued an ultimatum to non-coalition partners, threatening to return an empty mandate to the president if consensus with WCC-DB on shared governance responsibilities was not reached by noon.

In response, WCC-DB urged GERB to resume negotiations, emphasizing the importance of averting further destabilization and the prospect of new early parliamentary elections.

The pending agreement signals a potential resolution to the protracted negotiations that have gripped Bulgaria's political landscape in recent weeks.

Tags: GERB, WCC-DB, Cabinet, negotiations

