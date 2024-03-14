Ambulance Overturned in Serious Accident at Busy Sofia Intersection

Society » INCIDENTS | March 18, 2024, Monday // 11:58
Bulgaria: Ambulance Overturned in Serious Accident at Busy Sofia Intersection @novinite.com

An alarming incident unfolded at one of Sofia's bustling intersections as an ambulance overturned, leaving chaos in its wake.

The calamity struck shortly after 10 a.m. at the crossing of Todor Aleksandrov Boulevard and Opalchenska Street, sending shockwaves through the city.

Eyewitnesses were stunned as the ambulance lay on its side.

Authorities swiftly responded to the scene, with police and ambulance teams working diligently to assess the situation and provide assistance.

The aftermath of the incident has plunged the Opalchenska metro station area into a state of disarray, with traffic grinding to a halt and navigation proving challenging.

Initial reports suggest that the ambulance was en route to an emergency call, its lights flashing and sirens blaring, when tragedy struck.

Katya Sungarska, spokesperson for the Emergency Service, revealed that the ambulance was struck by another vehicle, triggering the devastating crash.

Amidst the chaos, a paramedic onboard the ambulance sustained severe head and neck injuries, prompting urgent medical attention.

With quick thinking and resourcefulness, the injured paramedic was swiftly transported to Pirogov Hospital by another passing ambulance, racing against time to receive critical care.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, Ambulance, opalchenska, emergency

Related Articles:

Increased Police Presence Planned for Sofia's Central Areas Amid Security Concerns

In response to growing security concerns in the heart of Sofia, the Ministry of the Interior has announced plans to bolster police presence in key areas, including the vicinity stretching from the Central Station to Maria Luisa Blvd. and the bustling pede

Politics | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 15:00

The Legendary Armin Van Buuren in Sofia on August 30th

The set of the five-time winner of the title 'Best DJ in the World' is part of the Sofia Solid series

Society | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 13:18

Security Chief: Incidents in Sofia Not Ethnically Motivated

During an extraordinary meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council focused on security concerns in the Bulgarian capital, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Zhivko Kotsev, emphasized that recent incidents involving foreigners in Sofia were n

Society | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 13:17

New Route: Bulgaria Air to Connect Sofia with Baku

The cabinet has designated "Bulgaria Air" JSC as the official air carrier for the international route linking Sofia with Baku

Business » Tourism | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 14:47

Don't Miss Out: JUDAS PRIEST Returns to Bulgaria on July 19th

The grand concert production will take place at Arena Sofia Hall

Society | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 11:24

Major Fire Erupts Near National Palace of Culture in Sofia; Residents Evacuated

A significant blaze engulfed a building on Gurgulyat Street, situated close to Sofia's iconic National Palace of Culture

Society » Incidents | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 10:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Tragedy Strikes in Kazanlak: Child Dies After Schoolyard Incident

A devastating incident unfolded in the Bulgarian town of Kazanlak as a fourth-grade student tragically lost his life in the schoolyard

Society » Incidents | March 18, 2024, Monday // 18:46

British Skier in Critical Condition After Bansko Ski Incident

A young woman from Great Britain is fighting for her life after a tragic ski incident in the popular Bulgarian resort of Bansko.

Society » Incidents | March 18, 2024, Monday // 10:56

Successful Rescue: Bulgarian Sailors from Hijacked Ship Safe and Sound!

At an extraordinary briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel announced that all sailors aboard the hijacked Bulgarian cargo ship "Ruen" are in good health and currently aboard an Indian warship.

Society » Incidents | March 16, 2024, Saturday // 22:44

Tragic Collision Near Dobrich Claims Two Lives, Leaves Several Injured

A devastating accident near Dobrich has left two people dead and eight others injured

Society » Incidents | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 16:12

Collision Involving Ukrainian Bus on Trakia Highway Leaves Five Injured

A harrowing accident unfolded on the Trakia highway, involving a truck and a bus carrying Ukrainian citizens, resulting in injuries and material damage

Society » Incidents | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 11:10

Major Fire Erupts Near National Palace of Culture in Sofia; Residents Evacuated

A significant blaze engulfed a building on Gurgulyat Street, situated close to Sofia's iconic National Palace of Culture

Society » Incidents | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 10:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria