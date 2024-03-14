Ambulance Overturned in Serious Accident at Busy Sofia Intersection

An alarming incident unfolded at one of Sofia's bustling intersections as an ambulance overturned, leaving chaos in its wake.

The calamity struck shortly after 10 a.m. at the crossing of Todor Aleksandrov Boulevard and Opalchenska Street, sending shockwaves through the city.

Eyewitnesses were stunned as the ambulance lay on its side.

Authorities swiftly responded to the scene, with police and ambulance teams working diligently to assess the situation and provide assistance.

The aftermath of the incident has plunged the Opalchenska metro station area into a state of disarray, with traffic grinding to a halt and navigation proving challenging.

Initial reports suggest that the ambulance was en route to an emergency call, its lights flashing and sirens blaring, when tragedy struck.

Katya Sungarska, spokesperson for the Emergency Service, revealed that the ambulance was struck by another vehicle, triggering the devastating crash.

Amidst the chaos, a paramedic onboard the ambulance sustained severe head and neck injuries, prompting urgent medical attention.

With quick thinking and resourcefulness, the injured paramedic was swiftly transported to Pirogov Hospital by another passing ambulance, racing against time to receive critical care.