Exciting News: Over 140 Children to Join New Nursery in 'Izgrev' District in Sofia this September

Education Ministry of Bulgaria Permits 15-Day Absence with Parental Note
The government has approved changes to the Inclusive Education Ordinance, expanding the permissible duration of student absences from school
The mayor of the "Izgrev" district in Sofia, Dr. Delyan Georgiev, announced the completion of the new nursery located within the residential complex of "Iztok". Dr. Georgiev revealed in a Facebook post that the land for the nursery was procured by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, marking a collaborative effort to address the community's childcare needs.
Come September, the crèche will welcome 144 children from not only "Iztok" but also neighboring areas such as "Izgrev" and "Dianabad". This move is expected to alleviate the pressing demand for childcare facilities in the region and provide families with accessible and high-quality early childhood education options.
The newly constructed facility boasts a modern architectural design coupled with advanced security features. With over 50 high-resolution cameras installed throughout the premises, along with state-of-the-art fire-fighting and security systems, parents can rest assured knowing their children are in safe hands.
Moreover, the nursery prioritizes inclusivity by providing facilities for teaching children with special needs, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive in a supportive environment. Accessibility is also a key feature, with an elevator and disabled access implemented to accommodate all families.
What matters significantly is the establishment of a kitchen. Here, nutritious meals will be prepared not only for the children of the "Izgrev" district but also for those residing in parts of adjacent districts such as "Lozenets", "Studentski", "Mladost", and "Slatina".
