Bulgaria Anticipates Meeting Eurozone Inflation Criteria by September

Business » FINANCE | March 18, 2024, Monday // 11:04
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Anticipates Meeting Eurozone Inflation Criteria by September @Pixabay

Bulgaria is on track to meet the inflation benchmark required for Eurozone membership by September, according to Finance Minister Asen Vassilev. Speaking at a conference focused on the currency union, Vassilev expressed confidence in Bulgaria's ability to fulfill the necessary criteria within the specified timeframe.

"Inflation is declining rapidly, currently standing at 3.3 percent, below the reference value required for Eurozone accession," stated Vassilev. However, he clarified that this indicator is monitored over a 12-month period. As Bulgaria prepares to release its regular convergence report in June, the country has agreed to request an additional report as soon as the inflation criterion is met.

"The moment we meet the inflation criterion, we will request an additional convergence report from the European Commission, paving the way for Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone in 2025," explained Vassilev in response to inquiries about the timeline for accession.

Despite recommendations from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) urging tax increases, Vassilev affirmed that the government has no plans to raise taxes. This stance comes in contrast to earlier comments from GERB leader Boyko Borissov, who suggested that tax hikes were inevitable due to fiscal policies.

Vassilev highlighted the recent restoration of the value-added tax (VAT) rate to 20 percent, except for the restaurant sector, as an example of the government's approach to taxation. While the IMF recommended equalizing the VAT rate across all sectors, Vassilev emphasized the Ministry of Finance's opposition to this exception.

"We have no intention of raising taxes," Vassilev reiterated, addressing the IMF's proposals, which include progressive taxation of individuals and the removal of the insurance ceiling.

The IMF's ideas found support from the "Podkrepa" trade union and the Bulgarian Socialist Party, underscoring the ongoing debate surrounding fiscal policy in Bulgaria.

econ.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Eurozone, inflation, finance minister

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Denounces Russian Presidential Elections in Occupied Ukrainian Territories

|

In the Eurozone: Annual Inflation Slips to 2.6%

|

Former Bulgarian Vice President Angel Marin Passes Away at 82

|

Bulgaria Fully Prepared for Air Schengen Procedures, Says Minister Gvozdeikov

|

Survey Reveals Bulgaria's Complex Views on NATO Defense Obligations

|

Weather In Bulgaria For March 18: Variable Clouds, Scattered Showers, and Moderating Winds

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria Ranks Third in Europe for Gold Ownership Amidst Record Prices

Bulgaria emerges as a surprising leader in the realm of gold ownership, securing its position among the top three countries in Europe per capita

Business » Finance | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 17:57

Bulgaria: Gasoline Up 3 Cents, Diesel Rises by 6 Cents/Liter in Last Month

Consumers may have noticed a slight uptick in fuel prices over the past month, with gasoline and diesel seeing modest increases in Bulgaria

Business » Finance | March 11, 2024, Monday // 14:47

Bitcoin Hits All-Time High

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has surged to a new record high, surpassing $70,000 for the first time and reaching a peak of around $71,300,

Business » Finance | March 11, 2024, Monday // 10:16

Bulgaria's Economy Grows by 1.8% in 2023

The National Statistical Institute (NSI) has released preliminary data revealing that Bulgaria's gross domestic product (GDP) experienced a modest growth of 1.8% in real terms in 2023

Business » Finance | March 8, 2024, Friday // 13:21

Gender Wage Gap: Women's Salaries 12.6% Lower in Bulgaria

According to data from the Institute for Social and Trade Union Research at the National Council of National Statistics, women in Bulgaria receive wages that are on average 12.6 % lower than men, but in several economic sectors, the differences are signif

Business » Finance | March 8, 2024, Friday // 10:10

Bulgaria and EU Witness Retail Sales Surge in January

Recent data from Eurostat reveals a slight uptick in retail sales across the Eurozone and the European Union in January 2024, marking a recovery from the previous month's decline

Business » Finance | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 13:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria