LinkedIn's Next Move: Adding Gaming to Revolutionize Job Searching

LinkedIn, the go-to platform for job seekers worldwide, is considering incorporating gaming elements into its services. In a move aimed at enhancing user engagement, the Microsoft-owned social network is exploring the integration of gaming alongside traditional job-searching features.

According to a report by TechCrunch, LinkedIn's team is exploring the idea of infusing gaming mechanics into the app. Drawing inspiration from the viral success of puzzle games like Wordle, the platform aims to introduce entertaining gaming experiences to its users. Among the early prototypes are games titled "Queens," "Inference," and "Crossclimb."

A spokesperson for LinkedIn has confirmed the company's interest in integrating gaming into the platform, although no official launch date has been announced yet. The initiative is driven by a desire to inject a sense of fun into the user experience, fostering deeper connections and potentially sparking meaningful conversations.

"We're playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations," the spokesperson explained in a statement to news outlets.

The move to introduce gaming features aligns with a broader trend observed across social media platforms. Companies like Meta's Facebook have successfully implemented in-app gaming to keep users entertained and engaged. Now, LinkedIn aims to follow suit, offering its users a new dimension of interaction and entertainment.