British Skier in Critical Condition After Bansko Ski Incident

Society » INCIDENTS | March 18, 2024, Monday // 10:56
Bulgaria: British Skier in Critical Condition After Bansko Ski Incident @Pixabay

A young woman from Great Britain is fighting for her life after a tragic ski incident in the popular Bulgarian resort of Bansko. The 23-year-old was discovered in serious condition in the vicinity of "Chalin Valog" on Sunday afternoon, prompting an urgent response from emergency services.

The distressing event unfolded after 5 pm when a distress call was placed to the emergency number 112. Swiftly, teams from the Mountain Rescue Service and the Emergency Medical Service rushed to the scene, located near the ski track.

According to reports from mountain rescuers, the woman was found near the river with a severe head injury and hematoma. It is believed that she lost control of her skis while navigating the slope, resulting in the devastating accident.

The severity of her injuries prompted immediate action, with the young woman being transported to a hospital in Sofia. Currently, she remains in critical condition, battling for survival as medical professionals work tirelessly to provide her with the necessary care and treatment.

