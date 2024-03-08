British Skier in Critical Condition After Bansko Ski Incident

US and UK Embassies Warn of Possible Terrorist Attacks in Moscow in the Next 48 Hours!
The US and British embassies in Moscow have issued warnings of potential terrorist attacks targeting large gatherings in the Russian capital
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
A young woman from Great Britain is fighting for her life after a tragic ski incident in the popular Bulgarian resort of Bansko. The 23-year-old was discovered in serious condition in the vicinity of "Chalin Valog" on Sunday afternoon, prompting an urgent response from emergency services.
The distressing event unfolded after 5 pm when a distress call was placed to the emergency number 112. Swiftly, teams from the Mountain Rescue Service and the Emergency Medical Service rushed to the scene, located near the ski track.
According to reports from mountain rescuers, the woman was found near the river with a severe head injury and hematoma. It is believed that she lost control of her skis while navigating the slope, resulting in the devastating accident.
The severity of her injuries prompted immediate action, with the young woman being transported to a hospital in Sofia. Currently, she remains in critical condition, battling for survival as medical professionals work tirelessly to provide her with the necessary care and treatment.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A devastating incident unfolded in the Bulgarian town of Kazanlak as a fourth-grade student tragically lost his life in the schoolyard
An alarming incident unfolded at one of Sofia's bustling intersections as an ambulance overturned, leaving chaos in its wake
At an extraordinary briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel announced that all sailors aboard the hijacked Bulgarian cargo ship "Ruen" are in good health and currently aboard an Indian warship.
A devastating accident near Dobrich has left two people dead and eight others injured
A harrowing accident unfolded on the Trakia highway, involving a truck and a bus carrying Ukrainian citizens, resulting in injuries and material damage
A significant blaze engulfed a building on Gurgulyat Street, situated close to Sofia's iconic National Palace of Culture
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion