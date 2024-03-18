The Great Lent Begins Today: A Time of Spiritual Renewal

Today marks the commencement of the Great Lent, or the Great Fast a period of profound significance in the Christian calendar. It is a time for repentance, prayer, and humility as believers prepare themselves to meet the greatest Christian holiday, the Resurrection of Christ - Easter (Pascha) - with dignity.

Great Lent offers a sacred opportunity for believers to cleanse their souls and renew their spirits in anticipation of Easter. Divided into two distinct phases – the Penitential Period and the Solemn Period – it guides adherents through a transformative experience of self-discipline and spiritual growth.

During this solemn season, the faithful adhere to a regimen of fasting and abstinence, symbolizing their commitment to spiritual purification. For the majority of the Great Fast, a strict diet of vegetable-based meals with sunflower oil is observed, while the first and last weeks entail abstaining from oil altogether. The pinnacle of fasting occurs during Holy Week, culminating in Good Friday, a day of solemn reflection and abstinence from all food.

The allowance of fish on the Annunciation celebrated on March 25th, offers a brief respite from the rigor of fasting, symbolizing hope and renewal amidst the Lenten journey.

Individuals getting ready for confession and communion should discuss their fasting plan with their confessors in advance. Generally, children, adults with chronic illnesses, nursing mothers, and the unwell do not fast, or they only restrict themselves for a short period after seeking advice from their confessor and physician.

Fasting revolves around the struggle against sin through prayer and self-restraint. Each person should assess their capacity, readiness, and commitment to fast by fasting guidelines. The essence of fasting lies not in physical deprivation but in the spiritual fortitude and resolve to combat sin through prayer and self-restraint.

It is a period to cultivate inner strength, foster humility, and deepen one's connection with the divine in preparation for the joyous celebration of Easter.