UNICEF Reports Devastating Toll on Children in Gaza: Over 13,000 Killed!

World | March 18, 2024, Monday // 09:34
Bulgaria: UNICEF Reports Devastating Toll on Children in Gaza: Over 13,000 Killed!

In a harrowing revelation, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that more than 13,000 children lost their lives during the Israeli offensive in Gaza. The distressing report, highlighted by Reuters, underscores the profound humanitarian crisis gripping the region, with many children suffering from severe malnutrition and unimaginable trauma.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, speaking on CBS' Face the Nation, painted a grim picture of the situation, emphasizing the staggering toll on Gaza's youngest residents. "Thousands more are injured or we can't even pinpoint where they are," Russell lamented. "They may be buried under the rubble... We have not seen this level of child mortality in almost any other conflict in the world."

Russell's remarks shed light on the dire conditions faced by children in Gaza, where the conflict has exacted a heavy toll on innocent lives. Describing scenes of unimaginable suffering, she recounted encounters with children so weakened by malnutrition that they lacked the strength to cry. "I've been in wards with children suffering from severe anaemia, malnutrition, the whole ward is absolutely silent," Russell shared. "Because the children, the babies... they don't even have the energy to cry."

The staggering death toll and widespread suffering among children underscore the urgent need for immediate humanitarian intervention in Gaza.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UNICEF, Gaza, children, humanitarian

Related Articles:

Israeli Military Conducts Operation in Gaza's Largest Hospital

Amidst escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army has initiated an operation within the region's largest hospital, "Al-Shifa"

World | March 18, 2024, Monday // 08:32

Israeli Strikes on Gaza Aid Queues Leave 29 Dead, Scores Injured

At least twenty-nine Palestinians were killed in two separate Israeli strikes targeting humanitarian aid queues in the Gaza Strip

World | March 15, 2024, Friday // 10:18

Bulgaria Makes Strides in Reducing Infant Mortality, Yet Challenges Remain

Despite notable progress in reducing infant mortality rates, Bulgaria continues to grapple with figures well above the European Union average

Society » Health | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:04

Israel's New Approach: Flooding Gaza with Humanitarian Aid Amid Mounting Pressure

Amid escalating international pressure, Israel has shifted its approach, aiming to inundate Gaza with humanitarian aid from multiple entry points

World | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 09:26

Devastation in Kryvyi Rih: Fatalities Mount in Wake of Russian Missile Strike

The aftermath of the harrowing Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih continues to unfold, with the toll of casualties steadily rising

World » Ukraine | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 09:31

Ramadan in Gaza: Aid Ship Delayed Amidst Ceasefire Discord

As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan dawns upon the Gaza Strip, the region finds itself entrenched in the throes of conflict

World | March 11, 2024, Monday // 09:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

In the Eurozone: Annual Inflation Slips to 2.6%

In February 2024, the euro area witnessed a decline in its annual inflation rate, dropping to 2.6% from January's 2.8%

World » EU | March 18, 2024, Monday // 16:16

Kremlin Proposes 'Buffer Zone' on Ukrainian-Controlled Territory

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Kremlin has put forward the idea of establishing a "buffer zone" on Ukrainian-controlled territory, a move aimed at safeguarding Russian regions from potential attacks

World » Russia | March 18, 2024, Monday // 16:06

Putin Praised by North Korea, Faces Western Criticism Post-Elections

Cerstin Gammelin, spokeswoman for the German president, conveyed that Frank-Walter Steinmeier will abstain from extending congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his victory in the perceived fraudulent elections

World » Russia | March 18, 2024, Monday // 15:53

Presence of NATO Troops in Ukraine Confirmed

Spanish newspaper El Pais has reported that NATO servicemen are already stationed in Ukraine, overseeing weapon deliveries, conducting intelligence operations, and providing training to the Ukrainian military

World » Ukraine | March 18, 2024, Monday // 15:26

Oil Prices Hit 5-Month Highs

In the oil market, the upward trend continues at the beginning of the new week, with prices rising to nearly 5-month highs due to increasing geopolitical risks related to supply disruptions

World | March 18, 2024, Monday // 14:48

EU Rejects Illegitimate Russian Elections in Occupied Ukraine

In a resolute stance against the recent Russian presidential elections held in the occupied Ukrainian regions, the European Union has officially declared its non-recognition of the process

World » Russia | March 18, 2024, Monday // 13:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria