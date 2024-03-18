Weather In Bulgaria For March 18: Variable Clouds, Scattered Showers, and Moderating Winds

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 18, 2024, Monday // 08:40
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria For March 18: Variable Clouds, Scattered Showers, and Moderating Winds @Pixabay

Today, Bulgaria can expect a varied weather outlook with a blend of clouds and occasional sunshine. In the mountains, variable clouds will dominate, thickening in the afternoon with the possibility of scattered showers. Expect moderate to strong northwesterly winds, particularly at higher altitudes, with temperatures hovering around 10°C at 1,200 meters and 2°C at 2,000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, mostly sunny skies are anticipated, though moderate to strong westerly-northwesterly winds may prevail, subsiding by evening and transitioning to easterly breezes. Highs will range from 11°C in the North to 18°C in the South, with sea water temperatures between 8°C and 9°C.

Inland regions, including the Danube Plain and western Upper Thracian Plain, will experience variable clouds with intervals of sun. Light to moderate westerly-northwesterly winds are expected, becoming moderate to strong in some areas. Temperatures will reach 15°C to 20°C, with Sofia seeing around 15°C.

Despite scattered showers in the mountains and varying wind strengths, March 18 presents favorable conditions for outdoor activities across Bulgaria.

