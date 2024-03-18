Survey Reveals Bulgaria's Complex Views on NATO Defense Obligations

A comprehensive survey conducted by NATO has provided valuable insights into Bulgaria's perspectives on defense spending and collective defense obligations within the alliance. This survey, conducted over a period spanning from November 1 to December 6, 2023, encompassed nearly 31,000 respondents across NATO member states, offering a detailed understanding of public sentiment on matters of security and defense.

Bulgaria emerges as a noteworthy outlier within the NATO community, with a substantial majority—nearly six out of ten Bulgarians—expressing a desire for the state to ramp up its defense spending. This places Bulgaria at the forefront among NATO members in terms of support for increased defense expenditures. However, the nation's stance on fulfilling collective defense obligations reveals a more nuanced perspective. When posed with the question of whether the Bulgarian army should come to the aid of an ally under attack, only 42% of respondents agreed, positioning Bulgaria behind Iceland and ahead of Montenegro in terms of willingness to uphold collective defense commitments.

A deeper examination of the survey findings unveils intricate nuances in Bulgarian attitudes towards allied responsibilities. While a significant portion (34%) of respondents express hesitancy or neutrality on the issue of defending an ally, the majority of disagreers (34%) fall into the category of those with moderate views, indicating a reluctance to take a firm stance on the matter.

The survey outcomes paint a multifaceted portrait of Bulgarian sentiment towards NATO and collective defense. While there is overwhelming support for maintaining or increasing defense spending and a recognition of the importance of the transatlantic connection for addressing security challenges, there is less consensus when it comes to concrete commitments to defend allies in the face of aggression.

Bulgaria's loyalty to NATO is underscored by its steadfast belief in the importance of fostering close North American-European relations and its expectation of protection from the alliance in the event of foreign aggression. Nonetheless, a notable proportion of Bulgarians remain skeptical about NATO's deterrent capabilities and express reservations about its efficacy in preventing acts of aggression.

Despite these reservations, Bulgarians remain resolute in their support for NATO membership, with a majority indicating their willingness to vote in favor of maintaining their country's alliance affiliation. Moreover, respondents in Bulgaria generally feel relatively secure within their country compared to several other NATO member states, with concerns about the prospect of war ranking lower on the list of perceived risks.