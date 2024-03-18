Israeli Military Conducts Operation in Gaza's Largest Hospital

UNICEF Reports Devastating Toll on Children in Gaza: Over 13,000 Killed!
In a harrowing revelation, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that more than 13,000 children lost their lives during the Israeli offensive in Gaza
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
Amidst escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army has initiated an operation within the region's largest hospital, "Al-Shifa." According to a statement from the military, the operation is a response to intelligence indicating that senior members of the Islamist group Hamas are utilizing the medical facility as a strategic base for launching attacks against Israel.
Reports from the Israeli military suggest that terrorists within the hospital engaged in gunfire with Israeli forces during the night, prompting a response. Eyewitnesses have corroborated these reports, detailing airstrikes in the area and the encirclement of the hospital by tanks. Israel alleges the presence of tunnels beneath the hospital, housing Hamas fighters and exploiting patients as human shields—a claim vehemently denied by the group, which denounces the operation as a war crime.
Despite the military activity, medical staff and patients have not been instructed to evacuate. However, the Israeli military has established corridors for civilian evacuation, emphasizing the distinction between combatants and non-combatants. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza has reported an influx of tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians seeking refuge in and around the hospital.
Simultaneously, reports emerge of intense artillery shelling by Israeli forces in the southern town of Khan Younis, adding to the escalation of hostilities in the region.
Despite the ongoing military operation, diplomatic efforts persist. An Israeli delegation, led by Mossad director David Barnea, is slated to arrive in Qatar's capital, Doha, later today for discussions on Hamas' proposal for a temporary truce. However, the outcome of these talks remains uncertain against the backdrop of heightened tensions and military action on the ground.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In February 2024, the euro area witnessed a decline in its annual inflation rate, dropping to 2.6% from January's 2.8%
Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Kremlin has put forward the idea of establishing a "buffer zone" on Ukrainian-controlled territory, a move aimed at safeguarding Russian regions from potential attacks
Cerstin Gammelin, spokeswoman for the German president, conveyed that Frank-Walter Steinmeier will abstain from extending congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his victory in the perceived fraudulent elections
Spanish newspaper El Pais has reported that NATO servicemen are already stationed in Ukraine, overseeing weapon deliveries, conducting intelligence operations, and providing training to the Ukrainian military
In the oil market, the upward trend continues at the beginning of the new week, with prices rising to nearly 5-month highs due to increasing geopolitical risks related to supply disruptions
In a resolute stance against the recent Russian presidential elections held in the occupied Ukrainian regions, the European Union has officially declared its non-recognition of the process
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion