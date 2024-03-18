Israeli Military Conducts Operation in Gaza's Largest Hospital

Amidst escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army has initiated an operation within the region's largest hospital, "Al-Shifa." According to a statement from the military, the operation is a response to intelligence indicating that senior members of the Islamist group Hamas are utilizing the medical facility as a strategic base for launching attacks against Israel.

Reports from the Israeli military suggest that terrorists within the hospital engaged in gunfire with Israeli forces during the night, prompting a response. Eyewitnesses have corroborated these reports, detailing airstrikes in the area and the encirclement of the hospital by tanks. Israel alleges the presence of tunnels beneath the hospital, housing Hamas fighters and exploiting patients as human shields—a claim vehemently denied by the group, which denounces the operation as a war crime.

Despite the military activity, medical staff and patients have not been instructed to evacuate. However, the Israeli military has established corridors for civilian evacuation, emphasizing the distinction between combatants and non-combatants. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza has reported an influx of tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians seeking refuge in and around the hospital.

Simultaneously, reports emerge of intense artillery shelling by Israeli forces in the southern town of Khan Younis, adding to the escalation of hostilities in the region.

Despite the ongoing military operation, diplomatic efforts persist. An Israeli delegation, led by Mossad director David Barnea, is slated to arrive in Qatar's capital, Doha, later today for discussions on Hamas' proposal for a temporary truce. However, the outcome of these talks remains uncertain against the backdrop of heightened tensions and military action on the ground.