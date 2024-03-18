Bulgaria Extends Gratitude to India for Rescue of Hijacked Ship 'Ruen' Crew

Amidst the tumult of maritime piracy, Bulgaria has expressed profound gratitude to India for the swift and successful rescue of the merchant ship "Ruen" and its crew from the clutches of Somali pirates. The ship, including seven Bulgarian citizens among its crew, faced imminent danger until the timely intervention of the Indian Navy secured their safe return.

In a letter addressed to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev lauded the Indian Navy's professionalism and effectiveness in neutralizing the threat posed by the pirates. President Radev emphasized the critical role played by India in ensuring the security of commercial shipping routes in the region, acknowledging the nation's indispensable contribution to maritime safety.

President Radev's letter serves as a testament to the enduring bond between Bulgaria and India, highlighting the rescue operation as a prime example of the solidarity shared between the two nations. The successful outcome of the mission not only underscores the importance of international cooperation in combating piracy but also reinforces the mutual respect and friendship between Bulgaria and India.

As the rescued crew members reunite with their families and the "Ruen" continues its voyage, Bulgaria looks forward to further strengthening its partnership with India, buoyed by the shared values of peace, security, and collaboration on the high seas.

Meanwhile, Tanya Dimitrova, director of the situation center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told bTV that the freed Bulgarian sailors from the ship will return to the country in about 15 days. She specified that those released by the Indian Navy were in good health. There were seven Bulgarian sailors in the crew of the ship "Ruen" hijacked on December 14, 2023. Initially, there were 8 Bulgarians on the ship, but one of them was released because he had to be treated in a hospital.