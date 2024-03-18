Vladimir Putin has clinched another resounding victory in the presidential election in the Russian Federation, solidifying his grip on power for the foreseeable future. With over 87 percent of the vote, according to data from the Central Election Commission, Putin's triumph ensures his presidency until at least 2030, marking a significant milestone in Russian politics.

The election results, announced by RIA Novosti and TASS, underscore Putin's enduring popularity among the Russian populace, with overwhelming support evident in both official and designated "new regions." These figures pave the way for an extended tenure, consolidating Putin's influence over the nation's trajectory for years to come.

In a televised address following the election, Putin outlined his vision for Russia's future, emphasizing the importance of addressing the ongoing "special military operation" in Ukraine. Amidst growing tensions with NATO, Putin warned of the potential for a full-scale conflict, underscoring the global implications of such a scenario.

Despite Putin's electoral triumph, opposition voices remain steadfast in their dissent. Mass protests, spurred by supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, erupted outside Russian embassies and consulates worldwide, denouncing Putin's presidency and calling for political reform.

However, Putin dismissed these protests as ineffective, highlighting the resilience of Russian society in the face of dissent. In stark contrast to the global outcry, hundreds of Russian citizens lined up to cast their votes.

International reactions to Putin's victory have been swift and critical. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the election as illegitimate, calling for Putin to be held accountable for his actions. Similarly, the Biden administration and European governments decried the elections as neither free nor fair, citing concerns over censorship and repression.

The anniversary of Crimea's annexation by Russia looms large over Putin's latest electoral triumph. Ten years since the controversial treaty was signed, tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain unabated, with Moscow defending its actions as "restoring historical justice" despite international condemnation.

Hundreds of Russian citizens lined up at noon in front of the embassy of the Russian Federation in Bulgaria, which was the only polling station in the country. Ukrainian organizations and Civil Movement BOEC organized a protest near the embassy.