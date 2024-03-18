Stalemate in Bulgarian Politics before the First Mandate: Negotiations Between GERB and WCC-DB Grind to a Halt

Amidst a backdrop of mounting tensions and failed negotiations, Bulgaria finds itself entrenched in a political stalemate with significant implications. As the clock strikes noon, President Rumen Radev will deliver the first exploratory mandate for cabinet formation to GERB.

The handover, however, comes amidst almost palpable tensions, as last-ditch efforts to forge a coalition between GERB and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) appear to have hit a standstill. With the mandate in GERB's hands, all eyes are on the party's nominee for prime minister, Mariya Gabriel, as she grapples with the weighty task of navigating through the impasse.

In the lead-up to the mandate handover, Vice President Iliyana Yotova's remarks underscored the gravity of the situation. Expressing concerns over the instability plaguing Bulgarian politics, Yotova's sentiments echoed the widespread apprehension among both domestic and European observers.

As the clock ticks towards the deadline, tensions are at an all-time high, with GERB's negotiating team adamant on the need for equal partnership in governance. Despite shared priorities on crucial issues like judicial reform and combating corruption, fundamental disagreements persist over the composition and structure of the government.

In an extraordinary briefing, Mariya Gabriel reiterated GERB's stance, emphasizing the party's unwavering commitment to shared responsibility. However, with negotiations deadlocked and time running out, the specter of early elections looms large, casting a shadow of uncertainty over Bulgaria's political future.

As GERB contemplates the prospect of returning the mandate empty-handed, WCC-DB's calls for continued dialogue intensify. Amidst mounting pressure to avert a crisis, both parties find themselves at a crossroads, with the nation's governance hanging in the balance.

With the fate of Bulgaria's political landscape teetering on a knife's edge, the coming hours hold the promise of either resolution or further turmoil.