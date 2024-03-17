New Elections? Bulgarian Coalition Talks Collapse as GERB and WCC-DB Fail to Reach Agreement

Politics | March 17, 2024, Sunday // 21:34
Bulgaria: New Elections? Bulgarian Coalition Talks Collapse as GERB and WCC-DB Fail to Reach Agreement

Negotiations between Bulgarian political parties GERB and "We Continuing the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) ended in failure, announced resigned Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel at a Sunday evening briefing. This announcement followed the conclusion of talks with the partners, during which the last proposal made to WCC-DB, involving only the rotation of the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister without changes to the Council of Ministers composition, was not approved.

Gabriel emphasized that the disagreements did not revolve around regulatory matters, judicial reform, or anti-corruption efforts. Instead, the fundamental differences stemmed from WCC-DB's refusal to accept GERB as an equal partner in the negotiations.

It remains uncertain whether Gabriel will return the unfulfilled mandate on Monday. President Rumen Radev is scheduled to hand over the mandate to the largest political force at noon on Monday. Denitsa Sacheva, Gabriel's colleague, indicated that GERB would grant WCC-DB time until the following day to decide on shared responsibility with GERB.

We remind you that after nine months of governing the country in turbulent times and an uncertain "assembly", the "Denkov" cabinet went down in history on March 7th. It all started when the Bulgarian parliament elected a regular cabinet led by Prime Minister Academician Nikolai Denkov on June 6, 2023, under the mandate of "We Continuing the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB). On the same day, Prime Minister Denkov and his ministers assumed their roles. This cabinet, described as a "rotational cabinet," was established with a timeframe of nine months. According to the plan, Prime Minister Denkov would step down after this period, and Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel (GERB), who also serves as the Minister of Foreign Affairs within the 9 months of the “Denkov” cabinet, would assume the role of Prime Minister.

Following the unanimous acceptance of the government's resignation in parliament, President Radev held meetings with all parties represented in the legislature. Subsequently, on Monday he should assign a mandate to GERB as the largest parliamentary group, affording them a week to propose a cabinet.

According to the established procedure, in the event of failure, WCC-DB will receive a mandate and a week to form a government. If unsuccessful, the president retains the prerogative to select the recipient of the final mandate, without a specified deadline for presenting a government composition.

Boyko Borissov issued strong criticism against WCC-DB for what he deemed as hastily voting on the resignation of the Denkov cabinet. He accused them of disrupting negotiations and steering the country towards imminent elections. Although expressing skepticism about the outcome.

At the extraordinary briefing of GERB tonight, it became clear that they will return an empty mandate if "by tomorrow  12:00 PM  WCC-DB are not willing to share power and share responsibility together. Colleagues from the WCC-DB are not ready to share power. They want to keep all the power," said a representative of GERB. "If by 12:00 WCC-DB are willing to share power, and not keep it for themselves, then we can talk."

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, coalition, government, GERB

Related Articles:

Stalemate in Bulgarian Politics before the First Mandate: Negotiations Between GERB and WCC-DB Grind to a Halt

Amidst a backdrop of mounting tensions and failed negotiations, Bulgaria finds itself entrenched in a political stalemate with significant implications

Politics | March 18, 2024, Monday // 08:14

Successful Rescue: Bulgarian Sailors from Hijacked Ship Safe and Sound!

At an extraordinary briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel announced that all sailors aboard the hijacked Bulgarian cargo ship "Ruen" are in good health and currently aboard an Indian warship.

Society » Incidents | March 16, 2024, Saturday // 22:44

Bulgarian Football Union Elects New President

In a pivotal moment for Bulgarian football, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) convened an extraordinary congress at the Marinela Hotel in Sofia to elect a new president after the resignation ofBorislav Mihaylov, who held the position for 18 years

Sports | March 15, 2024, Friday // 11:19

President Rumen Radev Postpones Mandate Delivery Amid Patriarch Neophyte Mourning

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has announced the delay of the mandate delivery for forming a government until Monday, March 18, citing the ongoing mourning period following the passing of Patriarch Neophyte

Politics | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 18:11

Bulgaria Declares 2 Days of National Mourning for Patriarch Neophyte

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the Council of Ministers have unveiled the schedule for the funeral proceedings of Patriarch Neophyte, who passed away on Wednesday evening

Society | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 18:02

Netherlands: Greet Wilders Abandons Prime Ministerial Bid

Geert Wilders, leader of the far-right Freedom Party in the Netherlands, has conceded defeat to become the country's prime minister, citing insurmountable differences among coalition partners, as reported by AFP

World | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Extends Gratitude to India for Rescue of Hijacked Ship 'Ruen' Crew

Amidst the tumult of maritime piracy, Bulgaria has expressed profound gratitude to India for the swift and successful rescue of the merchant ship "Ruen" and its crew from the clutches of Somali pirates

Politics | March 18, 2024, Monday // 08:27

Stalemate in Bulgarian Politics before the First Mandate: Negotiations Between GERB and WCC-DB Grind to a Halt

Amidst a backdrop of mounting tensions and failed negotiations, Bulgaria finds itself entrenched in a political stalemate with significant implications

Politics | March 18, 2024, Monday // 08:14

Transition to Euro: Vasilev Advises Companies to Begin Preparations for Next Year

Finance Minister Asen Vasilev has issued a recommendation for Bulgarian companies to expedite their preparations for the transition to the euro next year as reported by BNR

Politics | March 15, 2024, Friday // 15:56

Bulgaria Can Adopt the Euro in 2025, Confirms Eurogroup President

Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe confirmed that Bulgaria could adopt the euro in 2025

Politics | March 15, 2024, Friday // 14:08

Boyko Borisov: Monday Deadline for Mandate Fulfillment or Election Announcement

GERB leader Boyko Borisov declared to journalists in Plovdiv that by Monday, either the mandate will be fulfilled or it will be clear that elections are imminent, as reported by BTA

Politics | March 15, 2024, Friday // 13:00

Sofia Metro Employees Stage Strike Today

At 11 a.m. today, a demonstration initiated by metro employees commenced. The event is coordinated by the Federation of Transport Trade Unions affiliated with The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (KNSB)

Politics | March 15, 2024, Friday // 11:47
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria