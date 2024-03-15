Successful Rescue: Bulgarian Sailors from Hijacked Ship Safe and Sound!

March 16, 2024, Saturday
Bulgaria: Successful Rescue: Bulgarian Sailors from Hijacked Ship Safe and Sound!

At an extraordinary briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel announced that all sailors aboard the hijacked Bulgarian cargo ship "Ruen" are in good health and currently aboard an Indian warship. Gabriel expressed satisfaction with the joint efforts of various institutions and the Foreign Ministry in securing the release of the sailors, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining constant communication and monitoring of the ship's whereabouts.

She also reiterated the full mobilization of her team at the Foreign Ministry and their anticipation of the Bulgarian sailors' return. The release of the "Ruen" crew, including seven Bulgarian citizens, was facilitated by the Indian Navy, with all Somali pirates surrendering.

Additionally, the Foreign Ministry is actively engaged in efforts to secure the release of Bulgarian citizens abducted from the crew of the "Galaxy Leader" ship in the Red Sea in November 2023. Coordination among Bulgarian institutions and foreign representations in the region is ongoing to ensure the timely return of the kidnapped sailors to Bulgaria.

