Weather In Bulgaria For The Weekend: Varied Conditions Across The Country

Society » ENVIRONMENT | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 15, 2024, Friday // 15:06
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria For The Weekend: Varied Conditions Across The Country

March 16 promises a predominantly sunny day with some clouds looming over mountainous regions and the eastern parts. Rain showers can be expected in select areas post-noon, with temperatures ranging between 12°C and 17°C, averaging around 14°C in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, a mostly sunny disposition awaits, although clouds may gather in certain locales by afternoon, accompanied by light rain in the south. A gentle south-southeasterly breeze is anticipated later in the day, with temperatures ranging from 9°C to 12°C. Seawater temperature is expected to hover between 8°C and 9°C, while the sea swell will be 1 point on the Beaufort scale.

In the mountains, a considerable amount of cloud cover is anticipated, with fog likely to shroud the peaks before noon. Light rainfall is forecasted post-noon, with snowfall expected above elevations of 1,800-2,000 meters. Moderate west-northwesterly winds will prevail, with temperatures reaching around 7°C at 1,200 meters and approximately 0°C at 2,000 meters.

Looking ahead to March 17, we can anticipate considerable cloud cover, particularly over western regions, with brief periods of rainfall. A light northwesterly breeze is expected post-noon, intensifying to moderate levels in southwestern Bulgaria later in the day.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, weather, march 16, march 17

Related Articles:

Eurostat Data: Bulgaria and Romania Report EU's Lowest Job Vacancy Rates in Q4 2023

According to Eurostat's latest publication, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the euro area witnessed a job vacancy rate of 2.7%, marking a decline from 2.9% in the preceding quarter and 3.1% in the same period of 2022

World » EU | March 15, 2024, Friday // 14:43

Bulgaria Can Adopt the Euro in 2025, Confirms Eurogroup President

Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe confirmed that Bulgaria could adopt the euro in 2025

Politics | March 15, 2024, Friday // 14:08

Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy Conditions and Rain In Some Parts Of The Country

Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will be enveloped in clouds, offering little respite from the persistent overcast conditions

Society » Environment | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 18:14

Bulgaria Spends 1.87% of GDP on Defense, NATO Report Reveals

Bulgaria's defense expenditure for the year 2023 amounted to $1.9 billion (3.47 billion BGN), representing 1.87 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:18

Bulgaria Sends First Shipment of Military Aid to Ukraine, Costing Over BGN 170,000

Defense Minister Todor Tagarev announced the successful dispatch of 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:03

Survey Reveals: Majority of Bulgarians Back NATO Membership

As Bulgaria prepares to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its NATO accession at the end of this month, recent data sheds light on the nation's sentiment towards its membership in the alliance and its perceptions of security

Politics | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 15:24
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy Conditions and Rain In Some Parts Of The Country

Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will be enveloped in clouds, offering little respite from the persistent overcast conditions

Society » Environment | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 18:14

Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy with Rain Showers

Most regions across the country are set to experience a cloudy day with intermittent rain showers, particularly targeting areas like the Fore-Balkan, Upper Thracian Plain, and East Bulgaria

Society » Environment | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00

Weather In Bulgaria On March 13: Rain Showers and Chilly Conditions

Tomorrow, anticipate cloudy conditions with rain showers prevailing throughout Bulgaria

Society » Environment | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 18:05

Weather In Bulgaria For March 12: Cloudy Conditions and Rainfall Across The Country

Anticipated is overcast weather coupled with rainfall, indicating an impending drop in temperatures

Society » Environment | March 11, 2024, Monday // 18:06

Greta Thunberg Leads Climate Protest Blocking Swedish Parliament Entrances

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, along with a group of like-minded activists, took a bold stance by blocking the main entrances to Sweden's parliament,

Society » Environment | March 11, 2024, Monday // 17:03

Facing the Heat: Europe's Climate Emergency Demands Immediate Response

The European Environment Agency (EEA) issued a stark warning today, as the European Union finds itself woefully unprepared to confront the escalating threats posed by climate change

Society » Environment | March 11, 2024, Monday // 12:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria