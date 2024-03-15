Eurostat Data: Bulgaria and Romania Report EU's Lowest Job Vacancy Rates in Q4 2023

According to Eurostat's latest publication, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the euro area witnessed a job vacancy rate of 2.7%, marking a decline from 2.9% in the preceding quarter and 3.1% in the same period of 2022. Notably, Bulgaria and Romania recorded the lowest job vacancy rates during this period, standing at 0.7% in both countries, BTA reported.

Delving into individual Member States, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, and Germany emerge as frontrunners with the highest job vacancy rates, ranging from 3.9% to 4.4%. On the flip side, Bulgaria and Romania, alongside Spain, Poland, Ireland, and Slovakia, navigate a landscape of scarce job vacancies, each reporting rates between 0.8% and 1.1%.

Comparisons with the previous year reveal a variety of outcomes. While five Member States witnessed increases in job vacancy rates, three remained stable, and nineteen experienced decreases. Cyprus, Greece, and Malta stood out with the largest increases, while Austria, Luxembourg, and Czechia grappled with notable decreases.

The sectors with the highest job vacancy rates, both within the EU and the euro area, include:

  • "Administrative and support service activities," including temporary employment agencies (4.4% in the euro area, 4.2% in the EU)
  • "Construction" (3.8% in the euro area, 3.4% in the EU)
  • "Professional, scientific, and technical activities" (3.4% in the euro area, 3.1% in the EU)
  • "Information and communication" (3.3% in the euro area, 3% in the EU)
  • "Accommodation and food service activities" (3% in the euro area, 2.9% in the EU).

