Bulgaria Can Adopt the Euro in 2025, Confirms Eurogroup President

Politics | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 15, 2024, Friday // 14:08
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Can Adopt the Euro in 2025, Confirms Eurogroup President Pixabay

Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe confirmed that Bulgaria could adopt the euro in 2025. This statement came following discussions with Bulgarian officials, including outgoing Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel, and outgoing Finance Minister Assen Vassilev.

Donohoe emphasized the importance of Bulgaria's efforts to control inflation, which he stated was crucial to achieving euro adoption in 2024. According to EU treaties, the decision to request further economic assessments lies with the Bulgarian government. Donohoe expressed confidence in Bulgaria's ability to meet the criteria for eurozone entry, stating that it's not a matter of if, but when Bulgaria will join.

Denkov highlighted Donohoe's extensive political background, spanning over a decade of service in various roles within the Irish government. Currently serving as the Minister for Public Spending, the National Development Plan, and Reforms in Ireland, Donohoe brings significant expertise. In addition to discussing Bulgaria's potential adoption of the euro, the two officials delved into Ireland's post-euro adoption experience.

The former Prime Minister of Bulgaria pointed out Ireland's exceptional journey, highlighting its rapid rise from being the EU's poorest nation to achieving significant development. He attributed this remarkable progress to implementing effective policies that attracted investments and capitalized on the opportunities presented by EU membership and the adoption of the euro. As a result, Ireland has now become one of the most advanced countries within the EU.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, euro, inflation, assessment

Related Articles:

Transition to Euro: Vasilev Advises Companies to Begin Preparations for Next Year

Finance Minister Asen Vasilev has issued a recommendation for Bulgarian companies to expedite their preparations for the transition to the euro next year as reported by BNR

Politics | March 15, 2024, Friday // 15:56

Weather In Bulgaria For The Weekend: Varied Conditions Across The Country

March 16 promises a predominantly sunny day with some clouds looming over mountainous regions and the eastern parts

Society » Environment | March 15, 2024, Friday // 15:06

Eurostat Data: Bulgaria and Romania Report EU's Lowest Job Vacancy Rates in Q4 2023

According to Eurostat's latest publication, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the euro area witnessed a job vacancy rate of 2.7%, marking a decline from 2.9% in the preceding quarter and 3.1% in the same period of 2022

World » EU | March 15, 2024, Friday // 14:43

Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy Conditions and Rain In Some Parts Of The Country

Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will be enveloped in clouds, offering little respite from the persistent overcast conditions

Society » Environment | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 18:14

Bulgaria Spends 1.87% of GDP on Defense, NATO Report Reveals

Bulgaria's defense expenditure for the year 2023 amounted to $1.9 billion (3.47 billion BGN), representing 1.87 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:18

Bulgaria Sends First Shipment of Military Aid to Ukraine, Costing Over BGN 170,000

Defense Minister Todor Tagarev announced the successful dispatch of 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Transition to Euro: Vasilev Advises Companies to Begin Preparations for Next Year

Finance Minister Asen Vasilev has issued a recommendation for Bulgarian companies to expedite their preparations for the transition to the euro next year as reported by BNR

Politics | March 15, 2024, Friday // 15:56

Boyko Borisov: Monday Deadline for Mandate Fulfillment or Election Announcement

GERB leader Boyko Borisov declared to journalists in Plovdiv that by Monday, either the mandate will be fulfilled or it will be clear that elections are imminent, as reported by BTA

Politics | March 15, 2024, Friday // 13:00

Sofia Metro Employees Stage Strike Today

At 11 a.m. today, a demonstration initiated by metro employees commenced. The event is coordinated by the Federation of Transport Trade Unions affiliated with The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (KNSB)

Politics | March 15, 2024, Friday // 11:47

President Rumen Radev Postpones Mandate Delivery Amid Patriarch Neophyte Mourning

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has announced the delay of the mandate delivery for forming a government until Monday, March 18, citing the ongoing mourning period following the passing of Patriarch Neophyte

Politics | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 18:11

Remote Workers In Bulgaria No Longer Required to Respond to Their Employer Outside Working Hours

Parliament has passed amendments to the Labour Code, fundamentally altering the landscape of teleworking

Politics | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:51

Bulgaria Spends 1.87% of GDP on Defense, NATO Report Reveals

Bulgaria's defense expenditure for the year 2023 amounted to $1.9 billion (3.47 billion BGN), representing 1.87 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria