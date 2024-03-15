(Updated) Russian Missile Strike Hits Odesa: Casualties Reported

World » UKRAINE | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 15, 2024, Friday // 13:19
Bulgaria: (Updated) Russian Missile Strike Hits Odesa: Casualties Reported Pixabay

Explosions shook Odesa on March 15 as a result of a Russian missile strike, causing casualties, according to a statement made by Oleh Kiper, the Governor of Odesa Oblast. The attack took place shortly after 11 a.m., coinciding with the activation of an air raid alert.

Oleg Kiper reported via Telegram that 14 individuals lost their lives due to a Russian missile attack, which included local civilians, a medical professional, and a rescuer. Additionally, 46 people sustained injuries, among whom were seven State Emergency Service staff members.

Help is required for the victims, and all appropriate services are actively striving to alleviate the impact of the hostile assault, as outlined in Oleg Kiper's statement. "The law enforcement agencies have recorded yet another crime committed by Russians. Tomorrow, mourning will be declared in Odessa and the region. I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the deceased",  said the regional governor.

Civil infrastructure, such as residential and commercial buildings, as well as vehicles, has suffered damage.

Although specific casualty numbers were not provided by Governor Kiper, he acknowledged that emergency services were actively involved at the site, working to assess and respond to the situation. The precise extent of casualties is currently under investigation.

This latest incident adds to the ongoing series of assaults experienced by Odesa and its surrounding area. Russian forces have persistently targeted the region with drones and missiles, resulting in notable casualties and infrastructure damage.

The attack is coming shortly after another assault on March 5 during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

 

