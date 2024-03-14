Boyko Borisov: Monday Deadline for Mandate Fulfillment or Election Announcement

GERB leader Boyko Borisov declared to journalists in Plovdiv that by Monday, either the mandate will be fulfilled or it will be clear that elections are imminent, as reported by BTA. Borisov indicated that if Maria Gabriel succeeds in assembling a cabinet she can effectively lead, their party will offer her 69 votes. However, he emphasized that if this condition is not met, negotiations will cease until after the elections.

Borisov refused to delve into specifics regarding ongoing negotiations because he was not involved in them. When questioned about Defense Minister Todor Tagarev's potential role in the next cabinet, Borisov maintained that they have agreed not to comment until all details are finalized. He expressed openness to supporting Tagarev if Gabriel deems him suitable for the role but emphasized that the decision ultimately rests with her.

Looking ahead, Borisov emphasized Gabriel's role as prime minister, urging her to envision the responsibilities and challenges associated with leading the Council of Ministers and managing foreign affairs.