Sofia Metro Employees Stage Strike Today

Politics | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 15, 2024, Friday // 11:47
Bulgaria: Sofia Metro Employees Stage Strike Today Wikimedia Commons

At 11 a.m. today, a demonstration initiated by metro employees commenced. The event is coordinated by the Federation of Transport Trade Unions affiliated with The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (KNSB). Workers assemble at the entrance of the "Serdika" metro station.

Currently, the action does not affect the normal operation of the metro.

The workers voiced concerns over the implementation of a promised 15% salary increase, fearing it may not materialize as agreed upon with Mayor Vasil Terziev.

Vanya Grigorova, a municipal councilor from the BSP group, highlighted the glaring pay inequalities within Metropolitan EAD, the municipal transport company. She pointed out stark differences in salaries for workers holding the same positions, with many being significantly disadvantaged. Grigorova emphasized the need for funds to rectify these discrepancies without further burdening the municipal companies with additional debts.

Addressing the brewing social conflict, Stoyan Bratoev, director of Metropolitan EAD, acknowledged plans for salary increases but admitted ongoing negotiations regarding their implementation. While a 15% increase in the wage fund was agreed upon in principle, discussions continue whether this will apply uniformly to all employees or be scaled for those with higher salaries. Bratoev assured that the final decision would be reached collaboratively with union representatives.

The meeting between the union representatives and the director of "Metropolitan," Stoyan Bratoev, began at 11:30.

The course of action by union members will be determined by the meeting's results. Alexander Shopov of KNSB mentioned the possibility of metro services being suspended.

Tags: metro, protest, salary, negotiations

