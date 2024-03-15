Bulgarian Football Union Elects New President

The Presidential Elections Begin in Russia
In a pivotal moment for Bulgarian football, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFS) convened an extraordinary congress at the Marinela Hotel in Sofia to elect a new president after the resignation of Borislav Mihaylov, who held the position for 18 years. The congress, which commenced at 10:30 a.m., saw the emergence of seven candidates vying for Mihaylov's former position.
Among the contenders are Mihail Kasabov, temporarily appointed as President of the Bulgarian Football Union, Georgi Ivanov, better known as Gonzo, Dimitar Berbatov, Petyo Kostadinov, Manol Ivanov, Georgi Gradev, and Georgi Zahariev. Notably, Dimitar Berbatov, the main opposition candidate, expressed confidence in his bid, marking his second attempt at the presidency after a previous unsuccessful endeavor.
With 493 congress delegates set to be selected from the pool of 525 registered clubs, the stakes were high as each candidate sought to rally support for their vision of the future of Bulgarian football.
The agenda for the meeting outlined critical points of discussion, including:
The former president Mihaylov, who arrived at the hall amidst reports of recent illness, was slated to open the meeting and present the Executive Committee's report for the past two years.
The atmosphere outside the Marinela Hotel was charged with tension, with a significant presence of law enforcement personnel anticipating any potential disturbances. Notable figures such as Stiliyan Petrov, Martin Petrov, and Nasko Sirakov, owner of Levski Sofia, were among those observed entering the venue earlier in the day.
The congress commenced with a welcome address from Servet Yardımcı, UEFA's special envoy, and following him, Nodar Akhalkatsi from FIFA took the stage at the presidium.
