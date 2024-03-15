Russian Drone Attack Hits West Ukrainian Town Vinnytsia

A Russian drone attack has struck the western Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia, claiming at least one victim and leaving three others injured, according to a report by Reuters. The head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, Sergiy Borzov, provided this information.

The drone reportedly targeted an apartment block in Vinnytsia, though the details have not been independently verified, Reuters notes. Russia has consistently denied allegations of intentionally targeting civilian infrastructure.

In light of the escalating conflict, Josep Borrell, the European Union's high representative for foreign policy and security, emphasized the urgency of providing aid to Ukraine without delay. Borrell made these remarks during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

Borrell underscored the assessment of experts, suggesting that the outcome of the war in Ukraine could be determined as early as this spring or summer. He emphasized the need for swift action, suggesting that waiting until the US elections in November may not be viable for Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also signaled readiness for increased European support for Ukraine in case of further escalation in the conflict.

In Berlin, Macron is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, with aid to Ukraine topping the agenda. The leaders will discuss strategies for bolstering support and addressing the evolving situation in Ukraine.