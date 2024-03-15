Patriarch Neophyte's Remains Laid At St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral

Business | March 15, 2024, Friday // 09:43
Bulgaria: Patriarch Neophyte's Remains Laid At St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral

Today, just before 8 a.m., the mortal remains of Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte were laid out for veneration at Patriarchal Cathedral "St. Alexander Nevsky".

Worship at the temple commenced at 8:30 a.m. Today, believers will have the chance to honor his body. Additionally, individuals had gathered in front of the cathedral since 7 a.m. to bid farewell to the leader of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church.

Tomorrow, Patriarch Neophyte will be laid to rest in the Metropolitan Cathedral “Saint Nedelya” (Holy Sunday Church) with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in attendance at the funeral.

The spiritual leader of Bulgarians passed away on Wednesday evening at the Military Medical Academy, with the cause of death attributed to multiple organ failure.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: patriarch, remains, laid, cathedral

Related Articles:

The Russian Patriarch Expresses Condolences For The Passing of Patriarch Neophyte

The Russian Patriarch Kirill published condolences on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church yesterday evening regarding the passing of the Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte

World » Russia | March 15, 2024, Friday // 12:40

Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte has been Hospitalized

Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte has been admitted to the Military Medical Academy due to a lung ailment, as confirmed by the office of the Holy Synod on the Bulgarian Orthodox Church's website

Society | November 29, 2023, Wednesday // 14:10

The Russian Patriarch accused the Bulgarian authorities of Satanism

The Russian Patriarch Kirill accused the Bulgarian authorities of Satanism on the occasion of the expulsion (for the threat to national security) of Archimandrite Vasian and two other people from the courtyard of the Russian Orthodox Church in Sofia

Politics | October 5, 2023, Thursday // 11:22

For the Serbian Patriarch, North Macedonia does not exist

The Serbian Orthodox Church, the most loyal ally of modern Serbian chauvinism in the Balkans, began celebrations on the 700th anniversary of the death of King Stefan II Milutin (1282-29 October 1321) in RN Macedonia, but without inviting local scholars

World » Southeast Europe | October 26, 2021, Tuesday // 07:49

Polish Palaeontologists Discovered the Remains of a 150 Million Years Old Sea Monster

Remains of a 150 million-year-old sea monster have been discovered in Poland.

World | November 1, 2019, Friday // 11:56

The Remains of Dozens of People Have Been Found in a Mexican State

Mexican authorities have found the remains of 42 people in the northern border state of Sonora, Reuters reported, citing an Madres Buscadoras de Sonora — or Sonoran Searching Mothers, association who are searching for missing loved ones.

World | October 30, 2019, Wednesday // 11:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Discover World Of Cinema With Ryanair: Visit Iconic Movie Spots In Europe

Are you looking for inspiration for your next travels? Or perhaps a journey to the most interesting places you see in your favourite movies?

Business » Tourism | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:17

Bulgarian Parliament Ratifies Agreement with US for Kozloduy NPP Technology

The Bulgarian Parliament has ratified the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Government of the United States on cooperation regarding the construction of nuclear power at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant

Business » Energy | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 14:12

Students’ Guide on Writing Perfect College Papers and Boosting Their Academic Performance

Among the many assignments for college students, one of the most popular is an academic paper.

Business | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 13:00

US Sees Gas Pipeline Through Bulgaria as Key Energy Initiative in Region

During a forum in Alexandroupolis, US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy, Jeffrey Payatt, highlighted the significance of a gas pipeline project through Bulgaria as the next pivotal step for energy development in the region

Business » Energy | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 11:00

Bulgaria Ranks Third in Europe for Gold Ownership Amidst Record Prices

Bulgaria emerges as a surprising leader in the realm of gold ownership, securing its position among the top three countries in Europe per capita

Business » Finance | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 17:57

New Route: Bulgaria Air to Connect Sofia with Baku

The cabinet has designated "Bulgaria Air" JSC as the official air carrier for the international route linking Sofia with Baku

Business » Tourism | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 14:47
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria