Patriarch Neophyte's Remains Laid At St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral

Today, just before 8 a.m., the mortal remains of Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte were laid out for veneration at Patriarchal Cathedral "St. Alexander Nevsky".

Worship at the temple commenced at 8:30 a.m. Today, believers will have the chance to honor his body. Additionally, individuals had gathered in front of the cathedral since 7 a.m. to bid farewell to the leader of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church.

Tomorrow, Patriarch Neophyte will be laid to rest in the Metropolitan Cathedral “Saint Nedelya” (Holy Sunday Church) with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in attendance at the funeral.

The spiritual leader of Bulgarians passed away on Wednesday evening at the Military Medical Academy, with the cause of death attributed to multiple organ failure.