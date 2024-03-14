President Rumen Radev Postpones Mandate Delivery Amid Patriarch Neophyte Mourning
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has announced the delay of the mandate delivery for forming a government until Monday, March 18, citing the ongoing mourning period following the passing of Patriarch Neophyte.
"In these days of universal humility and worship before the memory of Patriarch Neophyte, political passions are irrelevant. That's why I postpone the delivery of the mandate to form a government until Monday at 12:00 p.m.," stated the head of state.
This decision comes after Radev initially planned to hand over the first mandate to GERB on Friday, March 15.
The delay reflects a national sentiment of respect and reverence for the late patriarch, whose recent passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences and tributes from political leaders and citizens alike. As Bulgaria mourns the loss of a spiritual leader, political activities are temporarily set aside to honor his memory.
