Bulgaria Declares 2 Days of National Mourning for Patriarch Neophyte

Society | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 18:02
The Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the Council of Ministers have unveiled the schedule for the funeral proceedings of Patriarch Neophyte, who passed away on Wednesday evening after battling a lung ailment at the Military Medical Academy in Sofia. The Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church announced that the public can pay their respects to the late patriarch on Friday at St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, where his mortal remains will be laid out for veneration starting at 9 a.m.

Following the worship service on Friday, a requiem holy liturgy for Patriarch Neophyte will be held at the cathedral on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., with the funeral service to commence afterward. The funeral procession will then transport the patriarch's body to the Metropolitan Cathedral "Sveta Nedelya" for the final burial rites, fulfilling the late patriarch's wish, as confirmed by Metropolitan Cyprian, the synod's spokesperson.

In light of the patriarch's passing, the Council of Ministers has declared Friday and Saturday as Days of National Mourning, allowing the nation to collectively mourn the loss of its spiritual leader. Political figures, including President Rumen Radev, outgoing Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, and outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel, have expressed their condolences, along with leaders from various political parties.

The funeral arrangements have also garnered attention beyond Bulgaria's borders, with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew offering a funeral prayer in memory of Patriarch Neophyte. Born on October 15, 1945, in Sofia, Neophyte was elected Bulgarian Patriarch on February 24, 2013, during the Patriarchal Electoral Church Council in Sofia.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev announced the delay of the mandate delivery for forming a government until Monday, March 18, citing the ongoing mourning period following the passing of Patriarch Neophyte.

As the nation prepares to bid farewell to its beloved spiritual figure, the funeral proceedings serve as a moment of reflection and remembrance for the legacy of Patriarch Neophyte, who dedicated his life to serving the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and its followers.

