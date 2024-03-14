Remote Workers In Bulgaria No Longer Required to Respond to Their Employer Outside Working Hours

Parliament has passed amendments to the Labour Code, fundamentally altering the landscape of teleworking. The decision reached during Thursday's session, heralds a significant shift in the rights and responsibilities of both employers and employees engaged in remote work.

Under the new provisions, employees engaged in telework now hold the right to uninterrupted breaks during daily and weekly periods, with no obligation to respond to employer-initiated communication. This unless otherwise specified in individual or collective agreements, marks a pivotal step in safeguarding work-life balance.

A key proposal championed by Bozhidar Bozhanov of We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria, garnered parliamentary approval. It grants employees the flexibility to designate multiple work locations in their agreement, with employers permitted to alter the workplace for up to 30 days per year, subject to written consent.

Crucially, teleworkers are entrusted with the autonomy to manage their schedules, ensuring availability during employer communication windows. The introduction of automated attendance systems for recording work hours aims to streamline monitoring, with employers mandated to furnish data upon request.

Furthermore, the legislation underscores the importance of workplace safety in teleworking arrangements. Employees are mandated to furnish details about their work environment, while employers bear the responsibility of ensuring compliance with minimum safety standards and minimizing occupational hazards.

However, the amendments also address employer liability in the event of accidents or fatalities. Employers may see a reduction in liability if it's determined that the employee's negligence contributed to the incident, emphasizing the need for adherence to safety protocols.