Discover World Of Cinema With Ryanair: Visit Iconic Movie Spots In Europe

Are you looking for inspiration for your next travels? Or perhaps a journey to the most interesting places you see in your favourite movies? Recently, the Oscars ceremony took place, so Ryanair encourages passengers to discover magical places that have created the backdrop for the most popular films in the history of cinematography. By traveling in the footsteps of film productions, we can immerse ourselves in the atmosphere of our favourite and iconic movies.

Barcelona attracts fans of romantic cinema with productions such as “Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona”, directed by Woody Allen, and “Perfume: The Story of a Murderer”, directed by Tom Tykwer, filmed in picturesque corners of the city. Following Allen’s iconic production, we can see one of the most famous landmarks, Sagrada Familia, which Vicky and Cristina visit in the first scenes of the production. Walking through the charming streets, we will come across the famous El Drac sculpture in Park Guell, where Vicky and Juan Antonio meet after returning from the city of Oviedo. A trip to Barcelona is an ideal opportunity to feel the romantic atmosphere and immerse yourself in film scenery and warm sunshine. The capital of Catalonia can be easily reached from Sofia with flight available Mon-Sat (from Apr’24).

London attracts cinema fans through productions such as “The Crown”, “Bridget Jones Diary”, or the Harry Potter film series. Tourists can visit King’s Cross Station, where scenes from platform 9 ¾, from which wizards departed to Hogwarts, were filmed. In the capital of Great Britain, it is also possible to visit Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter. It allows you to follow in the footsteps of the young wizard and discover spaces inspired by the popular film series. Flights to London are offered by Ryanair from Sofia, Plovdiv, and Burgas.

In Paris, the romantic capital of France, comedies, and films on this theme are still being made. The most famous productions, such as “Midnight in Paris” by Woody Allen or “Emily in Paris”, transport viewers into the magical world of French climate and culture. One of Woody Allen’s biggest hits, which was made in France, has many scenes where characters visit the historic Louvre, Rodin Museum, or the famous palace in Versailles known worldwide. Meanwhile, during the shooting of scenes for the series “Emily in Paris”, a cruise on the Seine was used, and the engagement scene of Camille and Gabriel took place at the Musée d’Orsay. Paris is, therefore, a capital of love, culture, and an excellent proposal for fans of romantic cinema, to which you can fly from Sofia three times a week from April’24.

Many films were made in the Eternal City - Rome. It is in the capital of Italy that productions such as “Roman Vacation”, “To Rome with Love”, or “Angels & Demons” were filmed, and the city attracts millions of tourists and fans of the most famous film productions every year. A popular type of travel is also following the footsteps of the four elements from the movie “Angels &Demons” and visiting the most iconic locations from Dan Brown’s series of novels. Tourists visit the Basilica of Santa Maria Del Popolo, St. Peter’s Square, the church of Santa Maria Della Vittoria, or the Fountain of the Four Rivers in Piazza Navona. All these places are still considered iconic today, and following in Professor Langdon’s footsteps can provide many unforgettable experiences. You can fly to Rome with Ryanair from Sofia 6 times a week from April’24. Ryanair has now prepared limited-time offer for all movie – lovers and city-dwellers with flights to such destinations as Rome or Paris from 21.99EUR – only on ryanair.com.