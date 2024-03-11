Discover World Of Cinema With Ryanair: Visit Iconic Movie Spots In Europe

Business » TOURISM | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:17
Bulgaria: Discover World Of Cinema With Ryanair: Visit Iconic Movie Spots In Europe Wikimedia Commons

Are you looking for inspiration for your next travels? Or perhaps a journey to the most interesting places you see in your favourite movies? Recently, the Oscars ceremony took place, so Ryanair encourages passengers to discover magical places that have created the backdrop for the most popular films in the history of cinematography. By traveling in the footsteps of film productions, we can immerse ourselves in the atmosphere of our favourite and iconic movies.

Barcelona attracts fans of romantic cinema with productions such as “Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona”, directed by Woody Allen, and “Perfume: The Story of a Murderer”, directed by Tom Tykwer, filmed in picturesque corners of the city. Following Allen’s iconic production, we can see one of the most famous landmarks, Sagrada Familia, which Vicky and Cristina visit in the first scenes of the production. Walking through the charming streets, we will come across the famous El Drac sculpture in Park Guell, where Vicky and Juan Antonio meet after returning from the city of Oviedo. A trip to Barcelona is an ideal opportunity to feel the romantic atmosphere and immerse yourself in film scenery and warm sunshine. The capital of Catalonia can be easily reached from Sofia with flight available Mon-Sat (from Apr’24).

London attracts cinema fans through productions such as “The Crown”, “Bridget Jones Diary”, or the Harry Potter film series. Tourists can visit King’s Cross Station, where scenes from platform 9 ¾, from which wizards departed to Hogwarts, were filmed. In the capital of Great Britain, it is also possible to visit Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter. It allows you to follow in the footsteps of the young wizard and discover spaces inspired by the popular film series. Flights to London are offered by Ryanair from Sofia, Plovdiv, and Burgas.

In Paris, the romantic capital of France, comedies, and films on this theme are still being made. The most famous productions, such as “Midnight in Paris” by Woody Allen or “Emily in Paris”, transport viewers into the magical world of French climate and culture. One of Woody Allen’s biggest hits, which was made in France, has many scenes where characters visit the historic Louvre, Rodin Museum, or the famous palace in Versailles known worldwide. Meanwhile, during the shooting of scenes for the series “Emily in Paris”, a cruise on the Seine was used, and the engagement scene of Camille and Gabriel took place at the Musée d’Orsay. Paris is, therefore, a capital of love, culture, and an excellent proposal for fans of romantic cinema, to which you can fly from Sofia three times a week from April’24.

Many films were made in the Eternal City - Rome. It is in the capital of Italy that productions such as “Roman Vacation”, “To Rome with Love”, or “Angels & Demons” were filmed, and the city attracts millions of tourists and fans of the most famous film productions every year. A popular type of travel is also following the footsteps of the four elements from the movie “Angels &Demons” and visiting the most iconic locations from Dan Brown’s series of novels. Tourists visit the Basilica of Santa Maria Del Popolo, St. Peter’s Square, the church of Santa Maria Della Vittoria, or the Fountain of the Four Rivers in Piazza Navona. All these places are still considered iconic today, and following in Professor Langdon’s footsteps can provide many unforgettable experiences. You can fly to Rome with Ryanair from Sofia 6 times a week from April’24. Ryanair has now prepared limited-time offer for all movie – lovers and city-dwellers with flights to such destinations as Rome or Paris from 21.99EUR – only on ryanair.com.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ryanair, europe, cinema, spot

Related Articles:

Facing the Heat: Europe's Climate Emergency Demands Immediate Response

The European Environment Agency (EEA) issued a stark warning today, as the European Union finds itself woefully unprepared to confront the escalating threats posed by climate change

Society » Environment | March 11, 2024, Monday // 12:15

Russian General Warns of Potential Major War in Europe!

In a thought-provoking article published in "Military Thought" magazine, Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky, head of the Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Army, has raised alarm bells about the possibility of a major conflict erupting in Europ

World » Russia | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 15:16

Von der Leyen Secures EPP Support for Re-Election, Warns Against Bulgarian 'Revival' Party

Today, the center-right European People's Party (EPP) has shown strong support for Ursula von der Leyen to extend her tenure as the President of the European Commission for an additional five-year term

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 15:04

Bulgaria's Borissov Demands Action On Schengen Blockade At EPP Congress

At the European People's Party (EPP) congress in Bucharest, GERB leader Boyko Borissov delivered a compelling address

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 11:20

Study Ranks Bulgaria with Slowest Decline in Road Deaths Across Europe

A recent study conducted by Vignetteswitzerland.com has shed light on the state of road safety in Europe, revealing concerning trends for Bulgaria

Society | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 15:32

Lavrov Warns Against NATO Troop Deployment in Ukraine: "Use Your Heads!"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has issued a scathing rebuke to European leaders, particularly targeting French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of deploying NATO ground troops to Ukraine

World » Russia | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 11:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

New Route: Bulgaria Air to Connect Sofia with Baku

The cabinet has designated "Bulgaria Air" JSC as the official air carrier for the international route linking Sofia with Baku

Business » Tourism | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 14:47

EU Tourism Makes a Comeback in 2023 - Bulgaria Sees Surge in Tourists

Eurostat's latest data unveiled a promising trend in the European Union's tourism sector, indicating a robust recovery from the shadows cast by the COVID-19 pandemic

Business » Tourism | March 8, 2024, Friday // 15:38

Bulgarian Railways Launches Electronic Ticketing System For Trains

Since the beginning of this week, Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ - Passenger Services) EOOD has introduced experimental electronic ticketing on trains by the transportation staff using PDA devices

Business » Tourism | March 8, 2024, Friday // 15:16

Bulgaria Rises in Passport Power Rankings

In the ever-changing landscape of global travel, the power of a passport goes beyond simply granting access to different countries

Business » Tourism | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

Say Goodbye to Queues: Today Sofia Airport Launched the Smart Boarding Pass System

Passengers traveling through Terminal 2 at Sofia Airport are now greeted with a modern convenience as six new electronic self-check counters for boarding cards have been unveiled

Business » Tourism | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:14

Wizz Air Increases Flights To And From Bulgaria By Almost 15% in 2023

Since its first flight from Sofia in 2005, the airline has now transported over 26 million passengers

Business » Tourism | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 15:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria