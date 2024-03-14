Putin Urges Residents of Annexed Regions to Vote in Russian Presidential Elections

World » RUSSIA | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:07
Putin Urges Residents of Annexed Regions to Vote in Russian Presidential Elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called upon citizens across Russia, including those residing in the annexed territories of Crimea and Donbas, to participate in the upcoming presidential elections and "express their will and wishes" for the future of the country.

In a statement issued just a day before the commencement of the elections, Putin emphasized the importance of patriotic participation, highlighting the resilience of residents in Donbas and Novorossiya who have historically voted under challenging circumstances in favor of the unification of Russia.

While four candidates are vying for the presidency, none of Putin's opponents have overtly criticized him, nor do they pose a significant challenge to his incumbency. Public opinion polls consistently indicate overwhelming support for Putin, with recent surveys indicating a staggering 75% approval rating for the current head of state.

While Russia prepares to embark on this electoral process, all eyes remain on the outcome, which is widely expected to reaffirm Putin's leadership for another term.

Tags: Putin, Russian, elections, Crimea, Donbas

